President Donald Trump describes wife Melania's 'perfect panties' during FBI raid ramble

President Donald Trump shared intimate details of his wife's underwear during an appearance in North Carolina on Friday December 19. As the President discussed the country's inflation and his efforts to lower drug prices ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, he pivoted to instead reflect on the FBI raid of his Palm Beach, Florida resort in 2022.

"I had these animals trying to attack me at Mar-A-Lago, they went into my wife's closet," he told the crowds, adding: "She's a very meticulous person, you know – like these people [in the crowd], she'd fit into your group very well – but everything is perfect. Her undergarments are nice – sometimes referred to as panties – they are folded perfect, wrapped, so perfect".

"I think that she steams them," he then added.

© Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally at the Rocky Mount Event Center on December 19, 2025

Trump was speaking in Rocky Mount, N.C, an election battleground state in 2026. His meandering, 90-minute speech was billed as an economic address, but in what has become his signature, he instead focused heavily on the past and assumed missteps against him, including a tangent on his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to Trump almost 10 years ago.

The 2022 FBI raid was part of an ongoing criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed Trump officials removed 15 boxes of documents that should have been handed over at the end of Trump's first presidency.

© Getty Images The Mar-a-Lago Estate was raided in 2022

The warrant revealed that the FBI was looking for evidence that Trump had removed or destroyed records, obstructed justice or violated the Espionage Act. Eleven sets of classified documents, including some marked "top secret" that are only meant to be viewed at secure government facilities, were found at the resort.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2023 but the case was dismissed in July 2024.

© AFP via Getty Images US First Lady Melania has maintained a private persona

Melania has become an intriguing figure in politics in her own right, choosing to take a backseat compared to recent First Ladies, maintaining a fiercely private public persona. However, she will be the subject of a brand new Amazon documentary, simply titled MELANIA, which will showcase the whirlwind 20 days in the lead up to the 2025 Presidential inauguration in January 2025.

The controversial documentary has already stirred up divisive discourse online due to the perception of a sitting First Lady using the office of the President for financial gain by producing her own documentary, once considered a major ethical breach.

Trailer for MELANIA, a new Prime Video documentary

It has a January 30, 2026 release date, 10 days to a year after the inauguration, and will be released exclusively in theaters. MELANIA was directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Brett, Fernando Sulchin, Marc Beckman, and the First Lady herself (reportedly even involving a $40 million production deal with personal interest from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was present at the inauguration).

"History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration," Melania shared as the first trailer dropped. "For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

Trump and wife Melania are parents to one son, 19-year-old college student Barron. Trump is also father to sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric, and daughter Ivanka from his first marriage to Ivana, and daughter Tiffany from second wife Marla Maples.