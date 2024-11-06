The fate of Donald Trump's criminal and civil cases after winning weeks before sentencing

Donald Trump is now poised to return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, coming back after a four-year break from the Office when he was defeated by incumbent President Joe Biden.

The 78-year-old was named the President elect after acquiring the necessary electoral college votes in a tight race against current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

However, prior to his election, Trump was dealing with a slew of criminal and civil cases against him, with allegations ranging from his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016, to his attempts to cover up the 2020 election.

A jury in New York found him guilty this past May of 34 counts of felony, but weeks before his sentencing scheduled in NY, what is to be made of his cases now that he is the President elect?

It is likely that proceedings on his cases may come to a halt at this point, especially given that his next sentencing is scheduled for November 26, less than three weeks from the day he was declared the President elect.

Trump has also stated in previous interviews that he was intent on firing U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the federal prosecutions over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, within "two seconds" of swearing in.

© Getty Images Donald Trump was declared the President elect

The 45th President has spoken about his desire to fight the indictment and the criminal case against him in appellate courts for which he is due to be sentenced in New York. His sentencing could range from as little as no jail time to as much as four years in prison.

The sentencing date was originally delayed to come after the November 5 election date, but there is a chance the date could be delayed further. Trump will likely be fighting for an appeal under the condition that his actions were committed while he was still President.

© Getty Images He was slated to appear at a sentencing in New York on November 26

This would play into his hand thanks to the Supreme Court ruling this July that granted Trump some immunity from his acts while he was in Office, although much of the decision on the civil cases was left to the discretion of the lower courts.

It is now also highly unlikely that he will be granted jail time due to his election into the White House, with his team arguing that such a sentence would impede his duties as the President of the United States.

© Getty Images It is yet to be determined whether his cases will continue to proceed as planned

Proceedings on the case against Trump in Georgia concerning the overturning of the 2020 election has been frozen for months as well, concerning the accusations against District Attorney Fani Willis.

It is yet to be determined what the fate of his cases will be, as no decision has been made on whether his sentencing date of November 26 will be upheld.

© Getty Images Trump has also vowed to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith "within two seconds" of taking office

Trump spoke with supporters in Florida late into the night of November 5 after the election results began to swing in his favor. He said he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate." Vice President Harris is yet to deliver a statement and concede the race.