Lauren Sanchez causes a stir with recycled risqué outfit choice as she joins Jeff Bezos at Donald Trump's inauguration

Lauren Sanchez commanded attention with her chic - but slightly risque - fashion choice on Monday as she stepped out in Washington D.C. to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.
Joined by her fiancé Jeff Bezos, Lauren looked stylish in an all-white look, comprising of a white pantsuit featuring a cinched-in jacket and tailored pants, teamed with a lace bra which was on full display under the jacket.
Lauren is a big fan of this outfit, having previously worn it September to attend the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit, held in New York City.
The journalist styled her long brown hair in a low ponytail, with some face-framing tendrils to complete her look.
When outside, the 55-year-old wrapped up warm with a matching white mohair coat.
Lauren was also out in Washington D.C. on Sunday night ahead of the big event, looking elegant as she attended a candlelight dinner held at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.
She was joined by Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and shared several photos from the event on social media, simply captioning them: "Magical evening." She turned heads in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured a sparkly fitted bodice and an asymmetric draped full-length skirt.
Lauren and Jeff were joined by many past political leaders, including Barack Obama and Hilary and Bill Clinton - who were all met with boos as they arrived - along with George W. Bush and his wife Laura.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were also present, along with their respective partners, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff.
Trump gave a passionate speech during his inauguration, where he addressed his policies including harline immigration laws, reimposing American control over the Panama Canal, and announced a "national energy emergency," creating external revenue service.
At the end of his speech, he promised Americans that he would be working towards a "golden age". He said: "In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly, but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism.
"Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous, we will be proud, we will be strong, and we will win like never before.
"We will not be conquered. We will not be intimidated. We will not be broken, and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation.
"We will stand bravely, we will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans, the future is ours, and our golden age has just begun."