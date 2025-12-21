Lily Allen cosies up with rumored beau at Christmas party

Lily Allen looked every inch the festive siren in London on Friday, December 19 2025, hosting her Christmas party at Stringfellows, where she posed with the London Gay Men's Chorus in a series of playful, high-energy moments.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Lily Allen sings along with the London Gay Men's Chorus

The 40-year-old star stole the spotlight in a sexy red mini dress trimmed with fluffy white faux fur, paired with thigh-high stockings and sleek heels. With her glossy dark hair worn long and loose, subtle glasses adding a touch of retro chic, and a glowing makeup look, Lily leaned fully into festive fantasy – part pin-up, part pop star, all confidence.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Lily with Jordan Hewson and Jonah Freud

Photos from the night show Lily dancing, performing and throwing her arms into the air as she soaked up the atmosphere, clearly relishing the celebration. At points, she took to the stage, microphone in hand, delivering a performance that had the crowd cheering. The singer looked completely at ease, laughing, singing and posing alongside guests during the joyful night out with friends.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Lily Allen and Ella Eyre pose in London's Stringfellows

The appearance comes amid reports that Lily has been spending time with writer Jonah Freud, with TMZ sharing photos of the pair sharing a kiss at the party. It also marks a visible moment of moving forward following the end of her marriage to David Harbour. Rather than retreating from the spotlight, Lily appears to be embracing life with renewed energy – surrounding herself with music, friends and creativity.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Lily with rumored beau Jonah Freud and Marco Capaldo

From belting out songs to dancing into the early hours, Lily’s festive soirée felt like a celebration not just of Christmas, but of independence and self-expression.

The singer discussed the creation of her fifth LP, West End Girl, during an interview with CBS News. Lily wrote and recorded the record in the 10 days following the end of her relationship. She shared that her intention was to create a "solid and stable and consistent environment" for her children after the family relocated to America. "That was really not what I had hoped for for my kids," she said of her divorce.

Lily admitted that she wrote her music for her two daughters. "All the pain that I've been through the past year, they've been through too. One thing that I wanted to do was to show my kids that you can use that pain and harness it and turn it to something else and I think I've done that," she explained.

The hitmaker released her album West End Girl on October 24 2025, with the work detailing the breakdown of her marriage. The album has been described by Lily as "a mixture of fact and fiction." Themes of the work include cheating, gaslighting and sex addiction. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025.