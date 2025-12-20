Lily Allen is a cheeky Christmas angel in festive lingerie for star-studded party

The British pop singer Lily Allen understood the assignment when she stepped out for a star-studded bash in central London.

Dressed in sultry Christmas lingerie, the singer, 40, joined Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, and Lola Young amongst a line-up of celebrity guests at Stringfellows strip club in Leicester Square.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str Lily looked fabulous wearing a festive red lingere set

Lily's slinky festive look was comprised of a red velvet bodysuit, which she wore under a cascading red velvet coat, both pieces of which were adorned with white festive fur along the hem. Completing her ensemble, Lily added a pair of white stocks, frilly suspenders and the finishing touch: a pair of white killer heels.

Mother-of-two Lily added an A-list je ne sais quoi to her ensemble, accessorising her look with a white Chanel flap handbag.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Str The British singer posed for photos with Lola Young and Olivia Rodrigo

The brunette bombshell looked like she had a blast holding onto one of the podium poles and posing for photographs with fellow British musician, Ella Eyre.

Having stepped inside the celebrity-beloved venue myself, it is the perfect place for a festive bash with copious security and strict privacy rules in place.

Despite her impeccable style of late, Lily admits, she will always be a "trainer girl" while writing for Vogue last year. "I will probably always be 'the trainer girl'. Back in the day (circa 2007), I had around 500 pairs of sneakers – mostly Nike Air Max 90s, Air Max 95s and also Reebok Classics – that I wore to the supermarket, on stage and the red carpet. I say “had”, but I still have them. All of them. There are around 200 pairs here at home (which since 2021 has been Brooklyn, New York), and roughly 300 in storage," she wrote at the time.

Lily's iconic end to the year

Lily's latest glittering appearance is part of an iconic end of the year for the singer, who, at the end of October, released her first album in seven years, West End Girl.

The album was allegedly inspired by Lily's divorce from her American actor husband, David Harbour, who stars as Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things. The couple married in 2020 and revealed news of their divorce in February.

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Lily Allen performing on SNL

Since the album's release, Lily made a big return to the stage, performing two songs, Madeline and Sleep Talking, on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, has announced a UK 2026 tour and revealed that she is currently in talks about a West End Girl show.

Speaking on The Tonight Show in the US, host Jimmy Fallon said: "In London, they’re trying to make West End Girl into a play."

"That's true Lily replied. When asked if she was involved, she said: "I might be. The ink is not dry … But, you know, I'm definitely having some conversations with people about it. It's very exciting."