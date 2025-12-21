Lily Allen opens up about 'devastating' divorce from David Harbour

Lily Allen has spoken candidly about the emotional and physical toll of her divorce from David Harbour, describing the split as "devastating" and admitting it left her unable to sleep, eat – or function normally as a parent.

Speaking on her podcast, the singer, 40, reflected on the months following the breakdown of her marriage to the Stranger Things star, which ended in late 2024. Lily, who shares two daughters with her former partner Sam Cooper, said the emotional fallout was so intense it kept her awake at night and "cost a huge amount of money".

"I was utterly heartbroken," she admitted. "I stopped being able to sleep and eat."

The impact was most painfully visible in the small, everyday moments with her children. Lily recalled sitting at the breakfast table trying to get her daughters ready for school, only to be confronted with the physical effects of her grief.

"I’d sit down at the breakfast table and try and get the girls to have their breakfast before school," she said. "And they’d go, 'Mummy, your arms look so thin.'"

The singer has previously been open about the challenges of navigating motherhood alongside public scrutiny, but this latest admission offers a rare insight into how deeply the separation affected her behind closed doors.

Lily’s new album, West End Girl, charts her gradual recovery from the breakup and does not shy away from the darker chapters of that period. The record alludes to betrayal and emotional fallout, with several tracks referencing infidelity – themes that have fuelled fan speculation about what went wrong in her marriage.

Alongside discussing the divorce, Lily also addressed her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery earlier this year, confirming she had a breast augmentation just weeks after leaving a trauma centre. While she initially framed the decision as a "glow up", she has since offered a more nuanced explanation.

In an interview with The Observer, Lily said the surgery was prompted by the dramatic weight loss she experienced after the split – and fears about how her body might change as she recovered.

"Because I've always been really small up top, I was worried about becoming really bottom-heavy," she explained. "This is how I talk to myself! I felt like if I got boobs, it would make me feel better about gaining weight. So that was my reasoning."

Lily recently hosted a Christmas party at strip club Stringfellows, belting out hits, having fun with friends and posing with the London Gay Men's Chorus. She stole the spotlight in a sexy red mini dress trimmed with fluffy white faux fur, paired with thigh-high stockings and sleek heels.

The appearance comes amid reports that Lily has been spending time with writer Jonah Freud, with TMZ sharing photos of the pair sharing a kiss at the party.