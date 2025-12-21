Gordon Ramsay's anniversary photos with wife Tana has fans all saying the same thing

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay may be closing in on three decades of marriage, but if fan reaction is anything to go by, the couple are ageing in reverse.

The celebrity chef marked 29 years of marriage with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a gallery of photos charting their life together – from early loved-up snaps to recent polished portraits. The gallery included a nostalgic look back at their 1996 wedding, featuring a younger, spiky-haired Gordon and Tana in a classic 90s bridal silhouette.

© Instagram A youthful Gordon and Tana on their wedding day

"29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend, what a journey and thank you," Gordon wrote. "Love you so much."

Fans were quick to flood the comments with congratulations – and a strikingly consistent observation: the Ramsays look better than ever.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana still look amazing

"Couple goals!! You both look even younger now!!" one follower wrote, while another added: "Happy anniversary! Somehow you both got younger!" Others zeroed in on Tana in particular, with comments like: "How does she look even better now?" and "29 years later and still glowing."

Gordon and Tana first met in the early 1990s, long before Michelin stars, global TV franchises and international fame. They married in 1996 and have since built a life that balances high-profile careers with a famously close-knit family. The couple share six children – Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda (Tilly), Oscar and Jesse – and Gordon has often joked that parenting their brood is not unlike running one of his kitchens.

© Instagram Newlyweds

While Gordon is best known for his fiery television persona on shows such as Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef and Kitchen Nightmares, fans have long noted the contrast between his on-screen intensity and the warmth he shows at home.

Tana, a successful author and dedicated marathon runner, has long been credited by Gordon for keeping the family grounded – and, evidently, for keeping them both fit and glowing.

© Instagram Celebrating almost three decades of marriage

Professionally, Gordon continues to expand his empire, with restaurants around the world and an ever-growing slate of television projects. Yet moments like this anniversary post remind fans that, behind the sharp tongue and starched whites, family remains at the centre of his life.

Nearly 30 years on, Gordon and Tana’s relationship is being celebrated not just for its longevity, but for how visibly happy – and, according to fans, remarkably youthful – they both still look.