Gordon and Tana Ramsay's surprising love story as they welcome sixth child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are very much wrapped up in a baby bubble after welcoming their sixth child together.

The couple kept their baby joy under wraps right up until Tana gave birth to their baby boy called Jesse James. Much to the delight of fans, Gordon and Tana eventually shared their happy news on their respective Instagram grids.

Take a look at Gordon's family life in the video below...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's family life

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Tana, 49, posted a trio of candid hospital pictures which showed the mother-of-six cradling her newborn son.

In her caption, she penned: "It's been a nerve-wracking nine months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

Celebrity chef Gordon, meanwhile, wrote his own personal message which read: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

As the couple savour these magical moments with their bundle of joy, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Goron and Tana's somewhat surprising love story…

While the couple appear to be going from strength to strength, it hasn't always been rosy for the smitten duo. During a recent chat with People magazine, Tana candidly revealed that their first encounter wasn't especially romantic.

© Getty Images The smitten couple said "I do" in 1996

"I remember when I first met him [at 18] – and I was actually dating one of his friends – I said, 'Oh my God, he's so arrogant,' because it's always his voice you heard," Tana revealed.

"He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It's just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive – he's a crier."

© Getty Images Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana at The Harpers & Moet Restaurant Awards 2005

The duo first crossed paths when Tana was in a relationship with another British chef, meaning that Tana and Gordon didn't actually start dating until a while afterwards.

After a whirlwind romance, the couple went on to tie the knot in 1996 in Chelsea, London. On their big day, Tana looked every inch the beautiful bride in a resplendent satin gown complete with an elegant V-neck and a voluminous skirt.

At the start of their marriage, the then-newlyweds sold their marital home and moved into a modest two-bedroom flat in order to fund the opening of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in 1998.

"We moved into a small two-bedroom flat. Then I got pregnant with twins, and we’re in an apartment with literally no space to swing a cat. But it was fine because that doesn’t make you happy," Tana told People.

© Getty Images Tana and Gordon with Megan, Tilly, Holly and Jack

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Megan, 25, in 1998. They subsequently went on to welcome twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda, 22, Oscar, who turned four in April, and their latest edition, Jesse, whose exact date of birth remains unknown.

Whilst the couple have gone to create a beautiful family, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Tana and Gordon. Back in 2016, Tana suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage five months into her pregnancy.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana reflects on heartbreaking miscarriage to mark late son's birthday

Despite their utter devastation, Gordon said that the tragedy had made their "family unit even tighter". At the time, he shared: "We were devastated, but thankfully we're through the worst now. It could happen at any time to anyone. It has brought us all so much closer."