Tana Ramsay recalls time apart from husband Gordon that led to 'tricky' moment

Tana Ramsay has shared a candid glimpse inside her private life and her marriage to celebrity chef, Gordon.

During an appearance on the Postcards From Midlife podcast, the mother-of-six recalled a "tricky" moment in their marriage after they'd been forced to spend time apart due to Gordon's work commitments.

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

"I'll tell you what's interesting, whenever he has been away, the first few days of him being back is really hard and we always have an argument," Tana shared.

"And it's usually because he has to slot back in. He'll sort of say to me, 'Am I even in this family? Because you know you've just done this that and the other, and you didn't even ask'."

© Getty Images The couple share six children together

She continued: "I'm like, 'Well because I'm not used to asking, I don't need to ask you to do it, because you're not usually [here], you haven't been here for two weeks'. So that's quite tricky."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 49-year-old revealed that Gordon has been at home more since lockdown, a shift which she's been relishing.

"Having him around so much more, it does make it really lovely and I think that being older, both of us value those moments," she explained, before later adding: "Everything feels calmer… There's more of a respect for each other."

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana with Megan, Tilly, Holly and Jack

Gordon, 57, has been married to Tana since 1996. Together they share six children: Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, four, and newest addition, Jesse.

They kept details of their latest pregnancy under wraps, with Tana announcing Jesse's arrival in a sweet Instagram post back in November 2023.

Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, Tana wrote: "It's been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

Gordon also revelled in the exciting news, writing on Instagram: " What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

© Instagram Oscar bonding with dad Gordon and baby brother Jesse

During an interview with People, Gordon reiterated that they have no plans to expand their family.

The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."