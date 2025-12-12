Tilly Ramsay's special gift to sister Holly days before Christmas wedding

Holly Ramsay’s Christmas wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty is fast approaching, and if her Maid of Honour and sister Tilly has anything to do with it, the build-up to her big day will be just as special.

The 25-year-old influencer revealed on Thursday that her budding chef sister has bought her the perfect present ahead of her festive nuptials - a bridal advent calendar.

Unveiling the gift on Instagram, Holly proudly penned: “@tillyramsay surprised me with a bridal advent calendar! So excited to try this!”

Tilly had the perfect surprise for her bride-to-be sister

The advent calendar in question looked incredibly glamorous and is by boutique bridal company Gigi and Olive.

Holly is in good company, and Gigi and Olive provided a lot of the glamorous details for fellow celebrity starlet Sophie Habboo for her wedding to Radio One presenter Jamie Laing last year.

Holly’s glamorous preparations

The advent calendar is just one of the long list of glamorous preparations Holly has made for her big day.

Last month, she had her bridal party, which included the one and only Victoria Beckham, headed to the Cotswolds, where they enjoyed a Margarita-themed hen do.

Holly had a lavish hen do at Soho Farmhouse

In attendance were Holly's mum, Tana, Tilly and her second Made of Honour and elder sister Megan, as well as her close friends.

On the agenda were Adam-themed masks, baby photographs of Holly and a giant pink Moet and Chandon bottle personalised with details of the special occasion.

Pre-wedding family feud

While the pre-wedding bash in the Cotswolds looked nothing short of wild fun, it recently became the centre of family controversy from Adam’s side of the family.

Adam’s sister, Bethany, was invited and is even a bridesmaid, but according to Adam’s aunt, Louise, his mother, Caroline, was not on the guest list and hasn’t been invited to the wedding.

Bethany, Adam's sister, can be seen behind Holly

After Louise spoke out on social media about the “hurt” caused by Holly and Adam, the gold medalist released a statement, in which he explained there are two sides to every story, and asked that people refrain from commenting, as his sister Bethany, who appears to have a close relationship with Holly, including being a bridesmaid, has been "targeted."

The Olympic swimmer added that he can't go into detail as there is an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events".

No further details were provided about the police inquiry, and no more from either party has been said on the matter. The pair are expected to tie the knot later this month.