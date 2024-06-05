Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse is his double in adorable new family photo

Gordon Ramsay is such a devoted dad, and his children are very close to each other as well.

Daughter Holly, 24, clearly dotes on her siblings, especially younger brothers Oscar, five, and Jesse, who was born last November.

This week she took to Instagram with a belated round-up of last month's images, including the sweetest snap of little Jesse.

The influencer and podcaster simply captioned her carousel of pictures "MAY," adding a heart-hands emoji. They included a photo of her holding a large bunch of flowers and smiling and another that showed her sitting in the garden with her boyfriend, swimmer Adam Peaty.

The picture of her youngest brother saw him laughing at the camera in delight, no doubt enjoying spending time with his sister.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's son Jesse laughed in the sweet picture

In another snapshot, Holly and Oscar pushed Jesse in his pushchair, with the older boy dressed for school, suggesting that Holly was helping her parents out by doing the school run.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay and brother Oscar pushing baby Jesse in his pram

Who are Gordon Ramsay's wife and children?

Gordon, 57, has been married to Tana, 49, since 1996. Born Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson, the mum-of-six was born in Croydon, Surrey, and grew up on a farm in Kent.

© Getty The Ramsays with their eldest children in 2016

She worked for her dad, Chris Hutcheson, before training as a Montessori teacher. Tana is fond of cooking like her husband and has written several of her own cookbooks focusing on family meals.

© Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer Gordon and Tana attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

She also appeared on her daughter Tilly's CBBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, until its last episode in 2019.

Tana is close friends with the Beckhams and was seen earlier this year celebrating one of their mutual friend's birthdays. Tana and Gordon's children have grown up alongside Victoria and David's four children - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Ramsays are friends with the Beckhams

She has also made several TV appearances as a presenter on programmes including UKTV's Market Kitchen and the 2010 series of Dancing on Ice. The couple split their time between their homes in London, Los Angeles and their holiday house in Cornwall.

They share three daughters and three sons. The eldest is Megan, 26, then come twins Holly and Jack, 24, Strictly star Matilda, who goes by Tilly, 22, Oscar, four, and their newest addition to the family, little Jesse.

© Instagram Gordon with Oscar on the beach

The Ramseys' secret baby

Gordon and Tana surprised fans when they revealed that they had welcomed their sixth child last year.

The couple hadn't announced they were expecting a baby, although the celebrity chef had joked about the possibility on a radio show earlier in the year, setting tongues wagging.

© Instagram Little Jesse has an infectious smile

Tana announced his birth in November 2023 with a post captioned: " It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

Gordon also revelled in the exciting news, writing on Instagram: " What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper. One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."