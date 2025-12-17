Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' strict BTS rule at LIVE! revealed: 'We don’t tolerate it'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared that they have a strict no-tolerance policy for rude behavior among the staff on their talk show. The couple said they implemented the rule to maintain a positive working environment after having negative experiences in the past.

During a recent episode of LIVE, Mark shared how the rule originated. "[It's] from working with [expletive]" he said. Kelly added that the "no [expletive]" rule began when she starred on Hope + Faith with Faith Ford for three seasons from 2003 to 2006.

"We very quickly became super aligned in the fact that she had great people she always worked with, and I always had great people I always worked with. We combined that energy," she shared.

© ABC The couple co-host LIVE

The talk show host explained that they refused to accept "if any person ever showed up and was not there with the full spirit of we’re going to have fun and make this easy" on the cast and crew of the show.

"It’s a hard job. Putting on a sitcom is hard, in front of a live audience. The crew, the casting, everybody busts their butt," she said. "If there are any agitators, we just didn't tolerate it. You either get on the side of peace, or get going."

Mark shared that they "don't have that here" at Live, which makes the set an enjoyable place to work. Following the anecdote, Kelly reflected on her career and admitted that she doesn't act any more because she is occupied with her other work commitments, such as her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, along with her family.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The couple first met on All My Children

"It’s not that I don’t appreciate it, it’s not that I don’t love it. But I really am devoted to this show and my podcast," she said. I feel like my plate is full. Also, we have three adult kids, and I like to be present in their endeavours. Our daughter [Lola] is now starting to perform in the music scene in London, so I like to be able to be present if she needs or wants me there."

Kelly Ripa and Mark pulled off the "ultimate surprise" on December 12 when they flew to London, England to watch their daughter Lola make her debut performance. HELLO! was in the audience, and saw the coup;e sneak into The Lower Third, a multi-space music and cocktail venue on Denmark Street in Soho, with both wearing newsboy caps.

Kelly spoke to us about the show and how proud she felt of her daughter. "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," she shared.

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

© Getty Images for WarnerMedia Kelly was so proud of her daughter

Lola also spoke to us about her surprise over her parents' attendance. "I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!"

"I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."

Lola's music can be described as soulful, bluesy R&B with jazzy undertones due to her mature, husky vocals over smooth beats, with comparisons to artists like Amy Winehouse and SZA.