Ben Fogle shares glimpse of family Christmas tree in cosy living room with wife Marina

Ben Fogle is enjoying quite the festive decor this year as he posed for a photo with his wife Marina in their beautiful living room. The TV star showed off his stunning Christmas tree, as well as the sumptuous interior.

Ben, 52, shared a picture to Instagram of himself with his other half, who he has been with for more than two decades, standing beside the room’s tall centrepiece - which was adorned with a range of eye-catching baubles. He captioned the sweet snap: "Merry Christmas to you all."

The pair appeared to already be in off-duty mode, with the broadcaster dressed down in a checked shirt and grey jeans while Marina, 47, looked stylish in a green cardigan and blue jeans. Behind them was a green sofa, artwork and even a glimpse of a selection of Christmas presents.

Ben’s post - taken at their home in Henley - has been ‘liked’ more than 5,000 times, with many sending him season’s greetings to his family in return. The couple share son Ludovic, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Iona.

They live on a property - which has three bedrooms, a breakfast room and a summer room - on a sprawling country estate in Henley-on-Thames that has 1.3 acres, a tennis court and a swimming pool. Earlier this month, he shared more of the festive decorations they had put up.

In addition to their tree, this included branches interwoven with Christmas lights hanging over the dining table in a unique display. On Instagram, the presenter wrote: "It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. I love decorating the house with lights and foliage.

"As a part-time nomad, there is something deeply soothing about the warmth and 'hygge-ness' of December. The Danes call it Hygge, My wife calls it Gemütlich. For some reason we don’t have a word in English, but I call it Hearthhope.

The star recently shared their festive dining table decor

"It’s that feeling of cosiness, warmth, safety, comfort, friendliness and contentment. Have a Hygge, gemutlich, hearthhope evening." His fans were impressed, with one writing "looking beautifully festive and what a charming home".

Ben first met his wife Marina while each of them walking their Labrador dogs in London’s Hyde Park before they properly connected after recognising each other at a party. They went on to marry in the medieval village of Monsaraz in Portugal in 2006.

In 2014, heartbreakingly, their son Willem arrived into the world stillborn. Of their tragic loss, Ben told The Sun: "It's amazing how you deal with a loss like that. My wife Marina was very raw with her emotions.

"Mine were much more measured, it doesn't mean I felt it any less, but I probably kept them within, and one of the big things that happened to me was that I became obsessed about control, because I'd lost control there."