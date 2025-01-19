Ben Fogle's £2.2million Oxfordshire home is a rural oasis – best photos

Ben Fogle may have travelled the world, but when all is said and done, there's no place like home. Back in 2019, the broadcaster and his wife, Marina, ditched the city and escaped to the Oxfordshire countryside, purchasing a £2.2 million flint cottage in Henley.

WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside stunning sitting room

A rural retreat suited to raising their children – son Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13 – the property is equipped with a tennis court, swimming pool and a vegetable patch, among other amenities. Sitting on 1.3 acres, the estate has plenty of land for Ben's lively Labradors to roam around in too, not to mention nearby fields for family walks at sunset.

Here, we take a look at Ben's rustic haven which is filled with sentimental treasures from his TV career…

© Instagram Lounge Unafraid to experiment with bright colours and bold prints, Ben and Marina have filled their lounge with several striking pieces, including patterned sofas, floral lampshades, warehouse-style mirrors and a vintage model ship, which serves as the central focus of the room. A cosy place to cuddle up, Ben loves to kick back and relax with his beloved pets on the couch, telling his fans: "Nothing makes me smile like my doggies."

© Instagram Kitchen Ben and Marina's kitchen is lined with emerald and navy cabinets. A light and airy space with hardwood floors, the couple has also installed a large black aga.

© Instagram Bathroom In 2022, Ben headed to an awards show but not before showing off his tux in a mirror selfie. Capturing the ultra-modern interiors of his bathroom, fans spied his glass walk-in shower, bright green floor tiles and statement framed prints.

© Instagram Ben's workspace Over the years, Ben has shared several photos of his workspace, which includes shelves stacked with "Victorian travel and adventure books", dog beds made from recyclable plastic and plenty of coats and walking boots from his TV tours around the globe.

Vegetable patch Ben has revealed the fruits of his labour after working on an impressive vegetable patch at his home. Back in 2020, the presenter explained that he and his family had used their free time to work on their garden during the lockdown, and a year later noted that they had grown "tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, peppers, carrots and pumpkins."