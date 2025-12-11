Ben Fogle's £1.3m Henley home undergoes 'Hygge' Christmas transformation

Ben Fogle, 52, has a wonderful family home in Henley where he lives with his wife Marina and two children, Ludovic and Iona. The sprawling country estate boasts 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and the property itself has three bedrooms, a breakfast room and a summer room. The family has given the place a festive makeover – and it's really impressed his fans with its hygge-inspired feel.

He took to Instagram to share photos of his decorations all around his house, including a classic tree in the lounge, a garland on the stairs, and a unique display hanging above the dining table which appeared to be foraged foliage. The decor was the perfect mix of shop-bought beauty and natural elements.

Ben Fogle's natural-look decorations are so on trend

If you look a little closer, you'll see the tree is brimming full of animal decorations like robins, donkeys, geese, penguins and even a labrador! The family are big dog lovers, and they live with two labradors who often get airtime on Instagram. It seems the perfect choice for Ben, a conservationist and avid-animal fan. The rest of Ben's family property is also very centered around his personal interests and family moments - check out this epic tribute to his wife!

Ben Fogle's Christmas tree is amazing

As well as sharing the images, he shared his love for the season and the feeling of cosiness that comes with it. He penned: "It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. I love decorating the house with lights and foliage. As a part-time nomad, there is something deeply soothing about the warmth and 'hygge-ness' of December. The Danes call it Hygge, My wife calls it Gemütlich. For some reason we don’t have a word in English, but I call it Hearthhope. It’s that feeling of cosiness, warmth, safety, comfort, friendliness and contentment. Have a Hygge, gemutlich, hearthhope evening. I’m off to turn on the London Guildhall Christmas lights for @britishredcross."

Fans adored Ben's festive update and admired his choice of decorations. "So lovely, especially that little Labrador ornament," commented one user, and: "Looking beautifully festive and what a charming home!" added another. A third wrote: "Love it. Not like all these modern glass and grey ones. This is a home rather than a house."

As Homes Editor, I get to study an array of Christmas trees in celebrity and royal homes – both modern and traditional – and I have to say, I side with Ben's aesthetic – eclectic and mismatched. At my own house, I love having a tree with unique decorations and baubles in all different shapes and sizes, rather than a colour-coordinated, picture-perfect one.

Ben's latest update

On Thursday, Ben shared another snap from home – this time from his bed. The presenter was pictured under the covers reading a magazine with his two pet pooches acting as a bedspread, perfectly snuggled up with him, but on top of the covers.

I've written about Ben and his family home for years, and it is not the first time we've seen Ben's dogs climb up on the bed, but the star doesn't seem to mind. Although, some would say it's a house faux pas – like Victoria Beckham who shoos her dogs down when they try and jump on the sofa. We asked the experts whether dogs in bed is unhygienic - and even they were divided.

Fatima Maktari, pet expert and Founder of Tribal Pet Foods, weighed in and said: "It’s really a personal call. "People often imagine it’s automatically unhygienic, but if your dog is healthy and looked after, it’s generally fine. A lot of owners actually find it helps them relax and sleep better as dogs can be incredibly calming." She went on to say: "But there are some real caveats besides the obvious ones: if you have a weak immune system, very prone to allergies, or a dog who loves rolling in things they shouldn’t, then it’s better to keep a bit of distance." The experts also revealed the rules that should be followed if sleeping with your four-legged friend.