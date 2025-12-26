Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend's multi-million dollar Christmas revealed in video and photos with baby from inside mansion

It was a very Merry Christmas for Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis. The Friends stars delighted fans on Friday when she shared a series of heartwarming "homey" photos from her low-key holiday celebrations but inside her incredible home!

The images offered a rare look inside her $21 million Bel-Air mansion, where her three beloved rescue dogs clearly stole the spotlight and the video she posted on social media was sure to captivate.

© Getty Images/Instagram Jennifer and Jim spent the holidays together

Holiday 'Rager'

Jennifer was true to her tradition of hosting what she playfully calls a "Christmas Rager," her living room was filled with festive joy which featured plenty of scattered toys for her pups.

The actress adores her rescue animals; Clyde who is a gray Schnauzer mix, her white Pitbull mix Sophie and the youngest, Lord Chesterfield, who is a large white Labrador/Shepherd mix.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston adores her dogs

She often displays tributes to her late pooch Norman who was her constant companion during her Friends days.

Festive Decor

The center piece of the home features a towering, classic Christmas tree, which fans commented looked refreshingly "normal" and had been personally decorated with all of her delights.

The Christmas tree inside Jennifer Aniston's home was lovely

One standout photo showcased a custom doormat featuring the faces of Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield which was a testament to her hounds.

While the home is a masterpiece of modern design, she doesn't stop her pets from making themselves at home on the furniture.

Baby joy

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend looked joyful holding up a baby

Included in the The 2025 holiday seasonal photos was an image of Jim holding up a baby. Jennifer captioned the post: "Sending you ALL the love.Happy holidays!"

Happy home

Jennifer moved into her incredible Bel Air pad in 2011 and HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us it's positively dreamy.

"Jennifer's Bel-Air home is full of luxury features, and this reading room is very impressive. It appears to be a space for equal amounts of business and relaxation with some seriously comfy-looking chairs. I can just imagine Jen and Jim cosying up here for a romantic evening."

Relationship

© Matthew Perry Foundation Jennifer is in the Christmas spirit

Jennifer officially confirmed her relationship with Jim in early November when she posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram in which she was hugging him. She wrote: "Happy birthday, my love."

Jim, 50, was first spotted with the actress in July, when they were seen enjoying a yacht trip in Mallorca, along with her good friend, actor Jason Bateman, his wife, and friends.