Jennifer Aniston shares life update inside $21 million home in star-studded new post

Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse inside her incredible $21 million LA mansion in a candid social media post on Monday night, and paid homage to her star-studded friendships in the process.

The Friends star took to Instagram to share several snaps from her life in recent weeks, including a slew of pictures of her dogs Lord Chesterfield, Clyde and Sophie.

Humble abode

© Instagram Jennifer shared a glimpse into her life

Jennifer also shared a photo of Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and kissed his cheek in the sweet selfie, along with a snap of her Friends co-star Courteney Cox cooking in the kitchen.

"Happy Monday," she captioned the post, alongside a series of emojis.

Jennifer showcased her beautiful Bel-Air home in the shots, including her stunning back patio, her rustic wooden door with a welcome mat that read "The babe cave", and her stunning fireplace that she sat by during a book club meeting.

© Instagram The star is close friends with Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes

The 56-year-old has owned a slew of incredible homes over the decades, and shared her love of interior design with The Wall Street Journal.

"I love putting homes together and creating spaces," she said. "I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it's a fun process."

"Some people dread it," she continued. "It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process."

© Instagram She loves to entertain and is a seasoned hostess

She also curated the inside of her Bel-Air mansion to perfection, renovating the property and adding luxurious items like silk rugs and hand-painted wallpaper.

"Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work," she explained to AD. "It's hard to describe, but I felt a connection."

"I'm all about cozy," she said, adding, "Comfort is essential. Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

Forging friendships

© Instagram The pair have remained best friends for decades

Jennifer is also a seasoned hostess, and likes to invite her friends over as often as possible.

"I love entertaining," she told Elle. "I always have food. I think I probably got that from my mom, who always had her girlfriends over. I picked it up from my childhood — just always hearing girls in the house and learning how to make a good cheeseboard."

Jennifer has been close with Courteney since their days on Friends, and gave a speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023 alongside their co-star Lisa Kudrow.

© Instagram Jennifer is the godmother of Courteney's daughter

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," she said.

Courteney even chose Jennifer to be the godmother of her only child, Coco Arquette.

For Courteney's 60th birthday in 2024, the Along Came Polly star took to Instagram to share the love for her best friend.

© Getty They met on the set of Friends

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," she wrote.

"She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you."

She added: "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life."

