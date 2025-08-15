Jennifer Aniston reveals 'healing modalities' inside her $21 million LA home

Jennifer Aniston opened up about how she has meticulously curated her home to provide a sense of calm and peace, following a frightening stalker incident she experienced in May.

The 56-year-old took Vanity Fair inside her $21 million Los Angeles abode, sharing that it was important to create a space that allowed her to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Finding her Zen

"I've basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large," Jennifer explained in the interview.

"Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves." Vanity Fair writer Julie Miller revealed that the home featured several crystals, such as raw amethyst and a white stone for clarity.

The house also had several incense holders, white peonies, taper candles and pale cream couches to create a sense of calm.

Julie wrote that Jennifer's home had the "anxiety-suppressing effect of a spa" as there were "no screens or ambient sounds".

The mansion boasts sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean thanks to its panoramic windows, bring even more Zen to the space.

"If my home can bring your nervous system into the parasympathetic nervous system, then I should open up a business. Because God knows we need that at this time," the Morning Wars star said, before explaining why she decided to switch off inside her mansion.

"I could feel my anxiety and cortisol levels reaching a height that was not working. We weren't designed as human beings to digest this much information from all over the world in the split second when it happens," she said.

"I'd rather keep a somewhat naive perspective than be in fear and negativity and rage and anger."

Hideaway

Jennifer's insight comes three months after she was the victim of a stalking incident, when a 48-year-old man allegedly crashed into the gates of her mansion.

Thankfully, her security team detained him until police arrived. He was then charged with felony stalking, vandalism and threatening bodily harm following a "two-year campaign of harassment and stalking", according to the actress's lawyers.

The man pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and vandalism, and was deemed "not currently competent to stand trial" according to the judge, Maria Cavalluzzi.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jennifer revealed the extent of the security protections that shielded her from any harm.

She revealed that to get to the mansion, one had to "climb up, up, up, into the hills of Los Angeles past mansions shielded by millions of dollars in manicured privacy hedges."

The blonde beauty added that her abode was "surveilled by a police cruiser and a private 24/7 detail".

Jennifer's passion

Jennifer has always harbored a passion for interior design, a hobby which she shares with her best friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

"We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together," she told People. "But it's what we love. It's our love language."

She added that her home was her sanctuary from the outside world. "I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible. Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it's not that doomy."