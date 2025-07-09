Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce has 'come to the end' as he confirms long-suspected news
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland© Getty Images

The Chiefs' tight end is preparing for the NFL season

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce will soon be a very busy man ahead of the new NFL season, so it's not surprising that something in his life will have to give.

The Chiefs' tight end, 35, is preparing to return to Kansas City for training camp and revealed on Wednesday that the grueling schedule means that his New Heights podcast is coming "to the end".

Hiatus

Addressing the long-suspected news, Travis' brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, 37, confirmed their podcast is going on hiatus.

"We have come to the end of the road," Jason said, revealing they are "wrapping up" the third season of their popular podcast on July 23.

jason kelce and travis kelce wearing suits at amazon 2025 upfront© Getty Images
Travis and Jason's New Heights podcast is going on hiatus

"Travis is going to training camp, as you all know. Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it's nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody's in training camp."

Travis cheered when Jason mentioned training camp, which runs from July 22 to August 13, and Jason confirmed that the podcast has a few pre-taped episodes left to air.

The NFL star has spent much of the offseason in Florida and New York but will soon return to his busy schedule as the Chiefs have three preseason games before their first game of the regular season on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a route during OTA's on June 18, 2025 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO© Getty Images
Travis is heading to training camp on July 22

Retirement

There was speculation that Travis would retire from the NFL following the Chiefs' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl; however, he confirmed his return for a 13th season in March.

Travis admitted part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs is because he still loves football.

travis kelce wearing ballcap and smiling during press conference© Getty Images
Travis is heading into his 13th season

"I think the biggest thing is that I[expletive] love playing the game of football," he explained to Jason on the March 5 episode of their New Heights podcast.

"I love playing, I still feel like I can play at a high level. And possibly at a higher level than I did last year, I don't think it was my best outing."

He continued: "I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I just, you know, I wanna give it a good run."

Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs with the ballduring the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2012© Getty Images
Travis still loves playing football

He also explained that he's not ready to leave the life he has built for himself in Kansas City just yet.

"I love so many people in Kansas City – in that facility, in the community – and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet," he said.

Still from New Heights episode April 2 of Jason Kelce introducing Travis Kelce to his new niece Finnley© Wondery
Travis is not ready to give up his life in Kansas City

"I've put in a lot of hard work, and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC, and last year it didn't end well for us," Travis continued.

"I feel like there's a responsibility for me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that's what I'm gonna do."

