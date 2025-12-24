Taylor Swift kicks off holidays with fiancé Travis Kelce with $2 million+ in charitable donations — details

Taylor Swift is providing a charitable spin to the holiday season, and bringing the spirit of "giving" back to Christmas thanks to a slew of new philanthropic donations ahead of the big day.

The singer, 36, spent the past week leading up to Christmas making sizable donations to three key organizations — MusiCares, Feeding America and the American Heart Association.

Taylor's donation to MusiCares

On Tuesday, December 23, MusiCares shared a statement on their social media, flanked by a photograph reading "Thank You Taylor Swift" on friendship bracelets, a callback to her Eras Tour and the tradition started by tour attendees.

"A real legacy to leave: @MusiCares is thrilled to share that we've received a generous donation from @taylorswift, which will help support our vital programs, resources, & financial assistance for the music community in need," their statement read, although it doesn't reveal exactly how large the donation was.

"It takes a village to bring the music fans love to life, and Taylor's donation helps ensure that all music professionals, across genres and professions, don't have to choose between a life in music and life-sustaining care," the statement continued, ending with: "Thank you Taylor for supporting our mission! We protect the family."

Taylor's donation to AHA

Taylor's contribution of $1 million to the American Heart Association is more personal, given her father Scott Swift underwent a quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year. The singer revealed on her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights this August that she had moved in to care for him post-surgery.

Sharing in their own statement on December 23 that her donation "enables the advancement of ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life-saving care for every community," the AHA pointed out her gift was to honor her father.

"We remain 'Fearless' in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease and stroke," it added. "Every donation we receive is an honor."

Taylor's donation to Feeding America

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot similarly shared on December 23 that the singer had donated $1 million to the organization as well, adding that her "generosity reminds us what's possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond."

Holidays with the Kelces

Philanthropy aside, this season also marks the first for Taylor and Travis as fiancés, with the couple announcing their engagement after nearly two years of dating in August. Reports suggest that the big day is set for June 2026, although neither party has confirmed the news themselves.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end proposed to the "All Too Well" singer in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. We can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

Celebrity jeweler George Khalife spoke to HELLO! about the proposal and estimated the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

George told us: "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."