Tim McGraw shares loved-up photo with Faith Hill as he marks 29th anniversary: 'We've been through so much'

It is an extra special, celebratory day for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. On Monday, October 6, the longtime couple rang in their 29th wedding anniversary, for which the "My Best Friend" singer shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife. The former 1883 co-stars met for the first time in 1994 in Nashville, but began their romance two years later in 1996, when they went on tour together, and tied the knot that year. The country singers have since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23.

In honor of their special day, Tim took to Instagram — Faith appears to have deactivated her own account in recent months — and shared a sweet throwback photo in which he is sitting in the back of a large truck, while Faith, who has long blonde hair and is wearing army green pants just like Tim, is looking up to kiss him.

"29 years ago, on this day Oct 6 1996, I was on cloud 9! I was marrying the girl of my dreams, she was everything, my complete soulmate!" Tim recalled in his caption, before reflecting: "We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you."

"When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you. You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year," he concluded, and fans and family alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with their daughter Audrey writing: "Awwwww. Love y’all."

Others followed suit with: "Awe! A match made in Heaven and sent down to Earth. Happy anniversary lovebirds," and: "This is the sweetest. Happy anniversary!!" as well as: "Happy anniversary! Blessings for many more healthy and happy years ahead!" plus another also commented: "Y'all have stood the test of time. I saw you in concert the night before you got married! Soulmates! Happy anniversary!"

On Sunday, September 21, Faith rang in her 58th trip around the sun, for which Tim also took to Instagram with a touching tribute. Sharing a throwback photo of her from a photoshoot, he then listed off that she is his "soulmate," "rock," a "force of nature," and his "everything." He emphasized: "This is the best damn person that there is," and that "her heart is pure gold," and concluded with: "Her love is unconditional. Her love is bigger than the universe. I love this woman. Happy birthday my love. And yes, I married waaaayyy above my head!"

Faith and Tim are based in Tennessee, however all three of their daughters have all moved out of the house and are pursuing varying careers. The eldest, Gracie, lives in New York City, and is a budding Broadway star, having most recently starred in a play featuring Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard. Maggie, after earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, went on to work as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn, and was in the process of applying to law school as of 2023.

The youngest, Audrey, is an aspiring singer like her sister, and as of last year, she had reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. As of April of 2024, she has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo.