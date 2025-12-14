Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey poses in string bikini photo from return to TV

Audrey McGraw is putting her music career on a very brief pause to make her big move to the screen, returning to her very first credit on television once more.

The youngest of country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, 24, once again took on the mantle of the character Shelby on Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore.

© Getty Images Audrey McGraw shared a glimpse of her return to the role of Shelby in the series "Landman"

Audrey made her screen debut as the character last year, and has since appeared on the show three more times, including two in this season alone. Her latest turn comes in the second season's newly aired fifth episode, "The Pirate Dinner."

The young singer-songwriter posted a snapshot of her character from the episode, caressing her long raven locks while dressed in a bright orange string bikini. "Hi Shelby…. Episode 5 out now," she wrote beside it.

Among the top commenters were her two older sisters, Gracie, who quipped: "Oh hey diva," and Maggie, who jokingly wrote: "Literally come downstairs," to which Audrey hurriedly responded: "I'm coming!!" with a crying-laughing emoji.

Others left responses like: "Just finished watching it. You look amazing," and: "So dang beautiful Audrey," as well as: "You were so good. Just watched it." Take a glimpse at the first trailer for the second season of Landman in the video below...

WATCH: The trailer for "Landman" season two

Audrey isn't the only one to hold a credit in the Taylor Sheridan universe, with her parents Tim and Faith similarly finding onscreen fame and acclaim starring in the Yellowstone prequel miniseries 1883 in 2002. The show also starred Sam Elliott (who won a SAG Award for his work) and Isabel May. Others in the series include 1923 and the original Yellowstone, plus the upcoming The Madison, Y: Marshals, The Dutton Ranch, 1944, and 6666.

While Audrey attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses both in New York City and Los Angeles, thus leading to recurring roles like Shelby's, she ultimately branched out into writing and releasing music. Her debut single, "I Am…I Said," was released earlier this year, and she spent the summer touring with Brandi Carlile in Europe.

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ A scene from Taylor Sheridan's "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore

The 24-year-old spoke with Elle recently as part of a songwriters' roundtable conversation featuring Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris, and looked back on her past as a songwriter. "The first solid song I wrote [at 17], and I called it 'Mental Breakdown'," she remembered.

"I showed it to my parents, and I was so scared. Everything I made, I hid, not because they were harsh or unsupportive. It was just a lot of pressure," with Sheryl concurring that they aren't "just your normal parents" given the eight Grammy Awards just between them.

© Getty Images Audrey is also a singer-songwriter, releasing her debut single earlier this year and going on tour with Brandi Carlile

"I showed them this one song," she continued. "My dad was like, 'Why are you going to drama school? Why do you want to be an actor? Are you sure?'....That song hasn't seen the light of day. But I think he gave me the confidence [to pursue music] after I showed him the song."

While the song so far hasn't seen the light of day, true to her word (Audrey has released four more standalone singles since her debut), Sheryl did sweetly predict: "Now watch, you'll put that out someday, and it'll be your biggest song."