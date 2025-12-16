Kate Hudson reveals relationship status with estranged father who called her 'spoiled'

Kate Hudson has opened up about where her relationship currently stands with her biological father, Bill Hudson. The actress revealed the pair are "warming up" after years of strained relations.

During an interview with The Guardian on December 13, Kate addressed her relationship with Bill. "I don't really have one," she said, before adding: "It's warming up."

Kate's comments come seven years after Bill published his book, 2 Versions: The Other Side of Fame & Family. The book detailed Bill's life and career, discussing his first marriage to actress Goldie Hawn and describing how his estrangement from his two children after his divorce affected his subsequent relationships. "Kate doesn't have to talk to me and she doesn't have to give a dime of her millions. All I want is for her to call and say, "Hi grandma", before it's too late," he wrote.

© Getty Images Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn

"I have called Kate and texted her dozens of times begging her to help her grandmother, but she hasn't responded to me. I love Kate, but I think she has been contrived and destructive with me and with her other brothers and sisters. She is a spoiled brat in my eyes... She has done stuff which is just awful."

Goldie Hawn was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982, during which they welcomed two children, daughter Kate and son Oliver Hudson. The siblings had a complicated relationship with Bill, who Goldie previously described as an "absentee father." Kate and Oliver were primarily raised by Goldie and her partner of over 40 years, Kurt Russell, whom they refer to as their "Pa."

Kate's relationship update with her biological father comes as her brother, Oliver, admitted that he is now in contact with Bill earlier this month. "We are getting along great right now, we're in contact now more than ever," Oliver told Us Weekly.

© Variety via Getty Images Kate with her mom Goldie and step-dad Kurt

"I text with him almost every other day now. We're talking about a few little projects together," he added. "Yeah, it's been great. I think it's important, very important."

The 49-year-old explained that he reconnected with his father after he shared an Instagram on Father's Day back in 2015. Oliver posted a throwback photograph with Bill and his sister, Kate. "Happy abandonment day...." he penned in the caption.

"I posted something and I was trying to be funny and it was a bit dark, and it just set off this firestorm that I wasn't expecting," he shared. "But it definitely brought us together."

He continued: "We've had amazing conversations, amazing lunches, throwing back some beers and crying and sort of understanding each other more and more. It was really beautiful, honestly, to sit down with him and look at my reflection, in a way."

Blended families

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

During Oliver's interview he said that Bill "made me; I'm half of that dude, and I don't see that in Kurt, to be fair, because he's not biological. So when I look at my dad, he looks a lot like me. The way he thinks about life is a lot like mine. The way he operates — it was just so interesting."

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Oliver Hudson on Instagram August 31, 2024 featuring his dad Bill Hudson, ca. 1978-82

Paige also spoke to us about the role of a step-parent. "One of the biggest challenges of step-parenting is understanding what your role is – and isn't. You are not a replacement for the child’s parent, you are an additional, supportive adult who can provide guidance, stability, and care when needed. Your role will develop at the child’s pace, not yours, and respecting existing parental bonds is crucial for building trust," she explained.

Divorce and family lawyer at Stowe Family Law Shanika Haynes also spoke to us on the topic. "Having a step-parent actively involved can offer children additional layers of support and stability during what can be a very confusing and tumultuous time," they shared.

However, children may also experience loyalty conflicts between parent and step-parent, which can negatively affect their well-being. Open communication and empathy among all adults involved are required to help children successfully navigate these complex feelings."