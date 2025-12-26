How the rich and famous celebrated Christmas 2025 - from Jennifer Lopez to the Osbournes

I don't know about you, but I love to see what everyone else's Christmas decorations, trees and tablescapes look like during the holiday season, and sometimes celebrities give us a sneak peek into their homes.

From elegant and opulent décor to show-stopping trees and beautifully styled Christmas tables, they often have the most beautiful festive setups. This year, stars including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, the Beckhams, Dua Lipa and more have shared snapshots of their Christmas Day celebrations, and they’re every bit as magical as you’d expect. Here are some of the best...

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez shared a collection of photos on Christmas Eve, giving us an intimate look at her night before the big day. She has the most stunning tree filled with lights, bows and baubles.

J.Lo spent the night surrounded by friends and family, all wearing matching cosy striped pajamas - too cute!



Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram post on Christmas Day, captioned: "Sending you ALL the love. Happy Holidays". It featured several photos of her three rescue dogs and some stunning LA sunsets.

Jen spent the festive season with her pups at her $21 million Bel-Air mansion. Her friends and new boyfriend Jim Curtis also featured in the post - the pair are reportedly totally loved up.

The Beckhams Victoria gave us a first look inside the Beckham's Cotswolds home at Christmas with this photo of her 14-year-old daughter Harper. From the huge twinkly tree to the antique dark wood furniture and soft candlelight, they've nailed the cosy British countryside aesthetic.

Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel spent her Christmas with the Beckhams and shared this sneak peek of their stylish tablescape. The 30-year-old model also posted some epic outfit photos, including a statement LBD and oversized faux fur coat.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian In classic Kim K style, the reality star posed on Christmas Eve in front of a stunning white Christmas tree in an incredible vintage Mugler gown. She captioned the post: "CHRISTMAS EVE 2025 Thierry Mugler 1986". The Skims shapewear mogul looked unbelievable in the sculpted silver number that highlighted her hourglass physique as she staged a home photoshoot in front of a snow-frosted Christmas tree. The reality star also took to Instagram to share a series of sweet snapshots with her children and nieces and nephews clad in matching PJs.

© Instagram The Osbournes Marking their first Christmas without Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne took to social media to share a multi-generational photograph of the family's festive celebrations. Clad in matching pyjamas, the whole clan - including Kelly Osbourne and her family - appeared to be in high spirits as they spent quality time together.

Despite a tough year for the famous family following the Black Sabbath star's sad passing aged 76, there was reason to celebrate thanks to the news that Jack Osbourne is expecting his fourth child with his wife Aree.



Ayda Field Williams Ayda Field Williams looked gorgeous as she posed in front of her multiple Christmas trees in silk PJs and stilettos.



Her Christmas decor had a blue floral theme and she shared a video of her stunning tablescape on Instagram, admitting they spent the day blasting her husband Robbie Williams' Christmas album.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked engagement rumours this time last year, and this Christmas they looked as in love as ever, spending the day together with friends and family.

Dua captioned the post: "It's all about the Love... and absolutely smashing the cooking this year (all the stars aligned for me after not being in a kitchen for 6 months!!) HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!! SENDING YOU ALL SO MUCH LOVE!!!!". In several photos she can be seen cooking an impressive turkey, and they had the cutest colourful tablescape and decorations.

Nicky Hilton Nicky Hilton shared her dreamy Christmas Day on Instagram. The Hilton home was dressed up to the nines with maximalist decor and the prettiest pink tablescape.

Kourtney Kardashian The Kardashians are yet to share much of their 2025 Christmas decorations, but Kourtney did post this quick snap of the Calabasas home she shares with husband Travis Barker, captioned: "I love a Christmas mess".