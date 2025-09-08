Kyle Richards' mother-of-the-bride dress is a lesson in dressing for a wedding - when your ex is there

Kyle Richards took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share the pictures of her stunning daughter Alexia's wedding to her long-term love, Jake Zingerman. The 56-year-old reality star looked beautiful in her standout role as the mother-of-the-bride, donning a beautiful Monique Lhuillier dress, which is known as the 'Sequin Floral Column Gown' and is worth over £10,000. The dazzling style was handcrafted with appliqué floral motifs, with hundreds of hours invested in every piece. Mother-of-four Kyle wore her famous hair up in a half-up, half-down style, and her makeup was as flawless as ever.

Kylie's designer dress is a striking example of what to wear to a wedding as the mother-of-the-bride - it's a truly special, keepsake dress with no white wedding references - that's reserved for the bride only.

Also in attendance was Kyle's ex, Mauricio Umansky. The couple has been separated since 2023, but have not filed for divorce since this was announced.

Of course, anyone wants to look their best when their ex is in attendance, and we think Kyle has never looked more glowing and gorgeous.

Kyle style

Kyle always looks polished and glam. But she surprisingly revealed to HELLO! that she has never had a stylist! "I'm sure people are like, 'Yeah you can tell!' but no, never had one. I don't travel with a glam squad either. When I'm working, I like to be well put together, and I like colour. I go with my mood. Some days I want to be conservative, some days more edgy," she previously explained.

© Shutterstock Kyle has never worked with a stylist

There are two celebrity style iconic that inspire Kyle. "I love JLo, I love her style, but I also love Jennifer Aniston, and she's more classic and simple. They are opposite, but I love them both."

© Getty Images Kyle is a big fan of J.Lo's fashion sense

At HELLO!, we are all about the royals. And when it comes to which royal lady she thinks is the best dressed, there was only one woman in her mind. "I mean, I have to go with Princess Diana.

© JOHNNY EGGITT Kyle loved Diana's casual cycling shorts look

Of course, I think that Kate dresses beautifully, but I just feel Diana had so many iconic moments. For me, as a little girl, I lived in London for a while when I was doing a movie, and I think she and Charles were dating at the time, and I can remember so many of her outfits! The 'revenge dress' and then her cycling shorts with the socks, and her dress that blew up at the sports day, I just loved her."