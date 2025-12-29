Inside Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' family life as they share first photo of all 4 children

Whether it's playing to spectators on a tennis court or singing to fans from a stage, Russian former professional tennis player Anna Kournikova, 44, and Spanish musician Enrique Iglesias, 50, might have different jobs, but they're both used to having crowds of people watching them in their element.

They're used to being in the spotlight in their professional lives and are stars in their own right. After all, Anna has 16 doubles titles to her name, including the 1999 Australian Open with her partner Martina Hingis, and received a career peak of world No. 8 in singles, while Enrique is a Grammy Award-winning artist and record holder for the most No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. But over the past two decades, the pair have kept their personal lives much more off the grid.

The power couple have been together since the noughties and share four children together, announcing in December 2025 they'd welcomed a baby whose name and sex they haven't yet disclosed. Shortly after announcing they'd had baby No.4, on 28 December, Anna gave a rare glimpse into their heartwarming home life with the first ever photo of all four of her and Enrique's children together.

© Instagram/ @annakournikova Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' four children

Here's all you need to know about the couple's love story and their private life with four kids.

Anna and Enrique met on a music video set

Anna and Enrique have music to thank for bringing them together. The couple started their relationship in a professional capacity on the 2001 set of Enrique's music video for his song Escape. Anna was cast as the musician's love interest for the video, where their first ever kiss was captured on camera.

The chemistry clearly seeped off the screen, and soon reel life became a real-life romance. The couple were red carpet official by August 2002 with a joint appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

They have never married

© Ralph Notaro Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias pictured in 2006

While there's been speculation over the years they may have secretly tied the knot - including a giant pink sparkler spotted on Anna's finger back at the 2004 World Tennis Match that sparked engagement rumours - the pair have never married in their 24 years together.

"I'm never getting married," Anna told People back in 2008, but confirmed "everything is good". A few years later, Enrique reiterated they had no plans to marry. "I’ve never really thought [it] would make a difference," the singer told Parade in 2012.

He explained: “Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period."

They share four children

Anna and Enrique became parents in 2017 when they welcomed their twins, son Nicholas and daughter Lucy. "It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother. It's incredible to watch a mum do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in," Enrique told The Sun about his long-term partner in 2018.

The couple expanded their family in January 2020 with the arrival of their third child, daughter Mary. And then the family of five became six when they welcomed their fourth child on 17 December 2025. The couple rarely post photos from their family life but on 28 December, Anna shared the first picture of all four of her children together, gushing on Instagram they were her "sunshines", alongside red heart emojis.



Speaking to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, last year at the Los40 Music Awards Santander, Enrique said: "I'm in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow... Every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours they've already grown."

© Instagram/ @annakournikova Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias with three of their children

Family life in Miami

The family live in a $26m home in Miami, Florida, which Anna and Enrique bought in 2013. The property has its own tennis court in the backyard and boasts views of Biscayne Bay. As an added privacy measure, a 16-foot wall surrounds the perimeter of the garden.