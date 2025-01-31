Anna Kournikova's reclusive life at $26m home with Enrique Iglesias and three kids

Most celebrities strive to live the high life of fame and fortune, leaving their quiet life pre-stardom in the dust. However, Anna Kournikova's trajectory has been the complete opposite.
Having secured 16 doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002, the Russian tennis star, now 43, has opted to live a completely reclusive life from the comfort of the $26 million home she shares with her popstar beau Enrique Iglesias and their three kids.
She hasn't emerged publicly for many years – until recently. The ex-athlete was spotted leaving hospital in a wheelchair having seemingly sustained an injury to her foot as she sported an orthopoedic boot.
Anna's reclusive lifestyle
She was the highest-earning female tennis player in 2000 and it wasn't unusual to spot Anna on the front of magazines and among the crowds of fans who arrived at arenas in droves to see her 'Hero' singer boyfriend perform.
But now she is very much a homebird and the new photos that show her surrounded by her two daughters – Lucy, eight, and Mary, five – are a clear sign of her current priorities.
Two years after she went in retirement, the tennis star was targeted by a stalker who swam across Biscayne Bay towards her house in the hopes she would save him from drowning.
"I was absolutely shocked and fearful and I was very much concerned for my safety," she said in 2005. "It was very frightening and scary, just knowing there is someone out there who's obsessive."
Anna, who is also a mother to eight-year-old Nicholas, has demonstrated her desire for privacy from the outside world in the extreme security measures at her Miami pad.
Anna's privacy measures
When their twins were born, an unusual measure was added to their incredible leafy backyard with its own tennis court – a 16-foot wall had been erected around the perimeter of the garden as an extensive child-proofing privacy measure.
TMZ reported that the wall was erected during Anna's pregnancy with Nicholas and Lucy in 2017, a pregnancy that she initially kept under wraps, as part of an extensive array of home renovations.
At the time the city building permits stated that the couple intended to add a two-storey single-family residence to the grounds surrounding their property and as part of the wise safety measures put in place to protect their little ones, set out to have a 'child barrier' put in around the swimming pool.
Photos of the home have also revealed that the property is surrounded by tall palm trees and high hedges to ensure that their children can play safely outside and that the couple, who have millions of Instagram followers are afforded some privacy.
DISCOVER: Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias's adorable kids they keep from spotlight - rare photos
The 'Bailando' singer and his tennis champ long-term partner purchased the sprawling home in 2013, after 12 years of being together.