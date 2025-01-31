Anna Kournikova's reclusive life at $26m home with Enrique Iglesias and three kids

Most celebrities strive to live the high life of fame and fortune, leaving their quiet life pre-stardom in the dust. However, Anna Kournikova's trajectory has been the complete opposite.

Having secured 16 doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002, the Russian tennis star, now 43, has opted to live a completely reclusive life from the comfort of the $26 million home she shares with her popstar beau Enrique Iglesias and their three kids.

© Doug Benc Anna Kournikova has taken a major step back from the public eye

She hasn't emerged publicly for many years – until recently. The ex-athlete was spotted leaving hospital in a wheelchair having seemingly sustained an injury to her foot as she sported an orthopoedic boot.

Anna's reclusive lifestyle

She was the highest-earning female tennis player in 2000 and it wasn't unusual to spot Anna on the front of magazines and among the crowds of fans who arrived at arenas in droves to see her 'Hero' singer boyfriend perform.

© Getty Anna was a highly successful tennis player

But now she is very much a homebird and the new photos that show her surrounded by her two daughters – Lucy, eight, and Mary, five – are a clear sign of her current priorities.

© Getty Anna Kournikova attended the Enrique Iglesias concert at the AT&T Center in 2012

Two years after she went in retirement, the tennis star was targeted by a stalker who swam across Biscayne Bay towards her house in the hopes she would save him from drowning.

© Getty Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias often headed out in public together

"I was absolutely shocked and fearful and I was very much concerned for my safety," she said in 2005. "It was very frightening and scary, just knowing there is someone out there who's obsessive."

© Getty Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in the early 2000s

Anna, who is also a mother to eight-year-old Nicholas, has demonstrated her desire for privacy from the outside world in the extreme security measures at her Miami pad.

Anna's privacy measures

When their twins were born, an unusual measure was added to their incredible leafy backyard with its own tennis court – a 16-foot wall had been erected around the perimeter of the garden as an extensive child-proofing privacy measure.

© SplashNews.com Enrique Iglesias' house has sweeping views of Biscayne Bay

TMZ reported that the wall was erected during Anna's pregnancy with Nicholas and Lucy in 2017, a pregnancy that she initially kept under wraps, as part of an extensive array of home renovations.

© Instagram Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' enjoy quiet family time with their three children at home

At the time the city building permits stated that the couple intended to add a two-storey single-family residence to the grounds surrounding their property and as part of the wise safety measures put in place to protect their little ones, set out to have a 'child barrier' put in around the swimming pool.

© Instagram Their garden has plenty of room for the kids to play safely

Photos of the home have also revealed that the property is surrounded by tall palm trees and high hedges to ensure that their children can play safely outside and that the couple, who have millions of Instagram followers are afforded some privacy.

© Instagram Enrique and Anna's garden is leafy and secluded

The 'Bailando' singer and his tennis champ long-term partner purchased the sprawling home in 2013, after 12 years of being together.