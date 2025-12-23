Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share first glimpse of adorable newborn baby

Congratulations are in order for Enrique Iglesias and his partner, Anna Kournikova, who welcomed their fourth child together on December 17.

The couple, who have been together for 23 years and share kids Lucy, Nicholas and Mary, announced the happy news on Monday in an Instagram post featuring a sweet snap of their newborn.

© Instagram Enrique and Anna welcomed their fourth child in December

The baby was wrapped up in a blanket and fast asleep, with a pink and blue-striped beanie on and a brown sloth toy by its side. "My Sunshine 12.17.2025," Anna wrote in the caption. Enrique and Anna have not revealed the baby's name or gender yet, and are known for being fiercely private about their family life.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Congratulations for this fourth little wonder," while another added: "Wow so happy for the two of you. The family just keeps growing."

Learn more about Enrique and Anna's family below...

The duo first became parents in 2017 when twins Lucy and Nicholas were born on December 16. They kept the pregnancy a secret, and it wasn't until months after their birth that Enrique announced the news to the world.

"I became a father 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much," he said during a concert in Budapest.

© Instagram The couple share four children in total

Mary's birth was also kept under wraps, with Anna revealing her arrival in the same way as her new baby. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Mary lying on her chest in the hospital bed right after her birth.

The "I Like It" singer told People that his twins had adapted "very smoothly" to the arrival of their younger sister in 2020.

© Instagram She kept her pregnancy largely under wraps

"They actually love it," he told the publication. "There's a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, 'How are they going to react?' And I have two dogs, so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, 'Oh, how is everybody going to react?'"

The Spanish superstar first met the tennis champion on the set of his music video for "Escape" in December 2001, and the pair immediately began dating.

© Instagram Their daughter Mary was born in 2020

Enrique and Anna have never tied the knot, with the 50-year-old sharing that he "never really thought [it] would make a difference".

"Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper," he told Parade. "Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

© Getty Images The couple have been together since late 2001

Anna, 44, agreed with the sentiment, telling Women's Health that getting married was not a priority for them.

"[Marriage] isn't important to me. I'm in a happy relationship – that's all that matters," she explained. "I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."