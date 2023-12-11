Enrique Iglesias reveals his son with Anna Kournikova was shocked by his real singing – see why

Enrique Iglesias' three kids with longtime partner Anna Kournikova are starting to get a taste of what it's like to have a superstar dad.

Though the "No Me Digas Que No" singer keeps his family life largely away from the spotlight, as his kids grow older, he's starting to introduce them to the side of him who's a globally recognized singer and not just dad.

The Madrid-native has been with the former tennis star since meeting on the set of his 2001 music video for "Escape," though they've never publicly shared if they've gotten engaged or married. They share twins Nicholas and Lucy, six, and Mary, three.

Speaking with TODAY.com in the midst of his Trilogy Tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Enrique revealed his son Nicholas' shock when he finally got to see his dad perform.

Though his three kids have yet to see the actual show – because they're sleeping by the time he goes on, he explained – the doting dad did share that Nicholas got a glimpse of rehearsal, and was left exclaiming: "What?!"

He explained: "Because he's seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like 'Oh, my god.'"

© Getty Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001

Enrique joked: "He was like watching an alien or UFO, before endearingly adding: "In a good way. He was amazed."

Plus, just because the three Iglesias-Kournikova kids have yet to experience one of his concerts, that's not to say they aren't of course well-versed in their dad's lengthy discography.

© Instagram The couple keep their kids largely out of the spotlight

He further told the outlet: "Whenever I go to pick [Mary] up at school, I pick up all of them, and she's always the one that starts singing 'I Like It' a lot of times."

Enrique continued: "Then they all start singing it together. It's the cutest thing ever. That's her favorite song."

© Getty The two have never confirmed whether they're married

The father-of-three also recently confirmed to Today that his upcoming album, Final (Vol 2), will be his last, and revealed: "It's finished. It's actually coming out in February. It's completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it."

He declared: "I've been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don't think — no, I know, I won't be doing any more albums."

