Anna Kournikova makes super rare appearance as fans continue to send well wishes

Six months after tennis superstar Anna Kournikova was seen in a wheelchair, the mom-of-three was looking happy and healthy as she walked around Miami on June 25.

Appearing to have made a full recovery, Anna was joined by her three young children and a friend as she was spotted grocery shopping.

The family walked back to their car with Anna pushing the trolley full of food including a large cake.

Anna, 44, is mom to seven-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy, and five-year old daughter Mary; she welcomed the three with husband Enrique Iglesias, whom she has been dating since 2001.

The former athlete has been out of the spotlight in recent years including on social media; her last Instagram post was in June 2024 for Father's Day.

© BACKGRID Retired tennis star Anna is spotted shopping for groceries with her three kids

Followers are still commenting on the post, however, with many asking how Anna and the family are, and others using the old post to wish her a happy birthday; she turned 44 on June 7.

In January, Anna was pictured being pushed through a shopping mall in a wheelchair, with two of her three children by her side. She wore a medical boot in the images, and while she appeared upbeat with her friends and kids, there was speculation over her injuries.

© FilmMagic Anna attends the Enrique Iglesias concert at the AT&T Center on August 23, 2012

However her mother-in-law, socialite Isabel Preysler, soon shed light on the situation after spending time with her family in Miami, reportedly telling HOLA!: "It's nothing serious, just a minor foot injury. It's a small sprain, but you know how painful those can be."

Anna spent much of her professional career plagued with injuries; she retired from tennis in 2003 at the age of 21.

© Getty Images Anna plays tennis at the US Open circa 2000 in New York City

"I never planned or thought that was going to be it," she once told People magazine. "My back really forced me to stop. It got so bad; I couldn't tie my shoes, literally. I would be in excruciating pain. I had been doing six to eight hours [of training] every day since I was five-years-old."

She met Enrique in 2001 when she starred in the music video for his single "Escape" and they fell in love.

© FilmMagic Anna and Enrique during "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" New York Premiere in 2003

Twenty-four years on, they live in a beautiful gated Miami home near "Billionaire's Bunker", the nickname for the neighborhood where Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Kushner, and retired NFL star Tom Brady, all live.

They purchased the land in Bay Point in 2009 for $5million, and finished their home in 2013.

It reportedly has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and offers 17,528 square feet of living space, as well as a lavish pool and tennis court. It also boasts a private dock and a boat jetty for access to Biscayne Bay, as well as an enormous cabana in the garden, and is thought to be worth $26 million.