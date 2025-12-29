NCIS: LA alums Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen celebrate joint family holiday in new video

NCIS: LA Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen celebrated the holidays together in a wholesome way.

Their two families came together for the seasonal festivities and Daniela shared all their heartwarming moments on her social media. Watch the video below.

In her video slideshow with Andy Williams' song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," fans witnessed the families enjoying skiing, matching outfits, playing in the snow, cuddling, playing board games, crocheting, hiking, and much more.

Daniela wrote on Instagram: "Olsen Family Holiday- Cooking, baking, skiing, sledding, snow play, siblings, cousins, grandparents, moms, dads, aunts, uncles and puppies! Sending love and joy, light and more light to the world."

Fans loved seeing the families join forces and they flocked to the comments to show support. One person wrote: "I just love this video so much. It's full of fun, joy and love! Happy New Year to you and your family. May 2026 bless you all with everything your hearts are longing for. Much love." Another person added: "Many happy memories made."

Eric's brother, David Paul Olsen is married to Daniela, therefore, the series' alums have a strong on-screen and off-screen bond.

In fact, it was Eric who played the pair's cupid and matched them. He shared on the Queen Latifah Show how he made it happen and revealed: ""When they got together, because [David] came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her."

They hit it off immediately and began dating in 2011, and Eric couldn't be happier to have facilitated their close bond. He added: "And they came into this wonderful relationship, you know, two of my favorite people...[they are ] amazing."

Eric further explained to TV Insider: "I introduced her to my brother because they are wonderful human beings and I want them to be happy. It worked. They have two amazing kids. And they're great parents."

The pair got married in 2014, and they welcomed their children River Isaac Ruah Olsen, 12, and Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen, nine, into the world.

Last year, they celebrated their decade of love and Daniela shared on social media: "I knew this was the man I would build a life with, parent with, argue with, cook with, travel with, be mad at, be excited about, make mistakes with and celebrate life's victories with. He was my person from the moment we met, and I was his."

Daniela shared her excitement for the couple's next 10 years together and added: "I'm so looking forward to the next decades and what adventures we'll create together."