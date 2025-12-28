Heidi Klum showcases her bikini body in loved-up photos

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, soaked up the sun on the Caribbean island of St. Barts on Sunday, following a Christmas spent with family in New York.

The German supermodel showcased her toned figure in a white and red bikini featuring floral designs, as she swam in the clear waters with her husband.

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi wowed in a patterned bikini in St. Barts

The Tokio Hotel guitarist sported brown animal print swim shorts and an orange trucker cap as he hugged Heidi in the shallows. She completed the look with white sunglasses and a towel wrapped around her shoulders.

Their outing comes just a day after Heidi was spotted swimming at the St. Barts beach with just a pair of bikini bottoms on, which she previously shared was a common occurrence for her.

See more of Heidi's bikini moments below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Heidi Klum sizzles in festive bikini on Aspen getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz

"I've always been very open with my body. When I'm suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she told People.

"I'm European…my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easy-going with their bodies because of it." She added: "I'm super comfortable naked today."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA The supermodel looked loved-up with her husband of six years

"To the point where my kids are like, 'Mom, I have a friend coming over.' And I'm like, 'Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?' As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on."

"But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA The star traveled to St. Barts following a New York Christmas

Heidi shared that she had become more comfortable in her body since meeting Tom, whom she married in 2019. "When he met me, he said, 'You can always also eat a little bit more.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?'"

"And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you're a model...I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I've met him, I've just been more relaxed."

© Instagram Heidi spent time with her four children on Christmas

The 52-year-old spent Christmas in New York with her four kids, Leni, 21, Henry, 20, Johan, 19, and Lou, 16. Heidi shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal. Also joining Heidi, Tom and the family was Tom's brother, Bill Kaulitz.

"Merry Christmas. Sending love," the mother of four wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of the group dressed in matching red and white pajamas and personalized Santa hats.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom posed in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

She later posted a clip of herself and Tom standing under a sprig of mistletoe and sharing a kiss beside the towering Christmas tree, as well as a shot of the couple in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Heidi wore a large red coat and a Santa hat for the outing, while her 36-year-old husband donned a large beige coat and a matching hat as he hugged her from behind.