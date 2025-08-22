Tiffany Trump shares rare glimpse of baby boy amid lavish vacation

Tiffany Trump shared a rare glimpse into her life as a new mom, just three months after welcoming her son Alexander with her husband, Michael Boulos.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post snaps of the young family from a recent vacation, showcasing her growing baby in a sweet photo of the trio.

A proud mother

© Instagram Tiffany was a proud mom in the vacation snaps

In the photo, Tiffany held Alexander in her arms as she looked up to the camera, sporting a black and white polka-dot dress. She wore minimal makeup, and her blonde locks were loosely tied back.

Her husband of almost three years wrapped his arms around the pair, clad in a bathrobe after likely returning from a swim.

© Instagram The 31-year-old welcomed her son in May

In another clip shared with her followers, Donald Trump's daughter showcased Alexander's wriggling legs as he lay on a baby mat, with adorable striped blue socks on his feet featuring bunny motifs.

Elsewhere in the post, Tiffany shared pictures of herself relaxing on a boat in a white lace dress, as well as shots of their scenic surroundings.

Fans took to the comment section to declare how cute little Alexander was, with one writing, "He's the luckiest to have you two as parents. Sweetest little trio," while another added, "Beautiful! I love his chubby Michelin Man legs! So cute!"

Favorite grandchild

© Instagram Tiffany's mother Marla shared a touching post when Alexander turned two months old

Tiffany is not the only family member who was glowing with pride over the new addition.

Her mother, Marla Maples, shared a touching tribute to her grandson on Instagram in July, explaining how special her journey as a grandmother had been so far.

"I couldn't wait any longer to share photos with my precious grandson Alexander, who is two months old today!" Donald Trump's second wife wrote. "These photos are from his very first days with us…full of wonder and light."

© Instagram Alexander is Marla's first grandchild

"Everyone kept asking me, 'What will you have him call you?' And I remembered how, before Tiffany was born, my mother stitched a precious blanket with the name she had chosen for herself, 'Granna Ann,'" she continued.

"But Tiffany had her own idea, and Granna Ann soon became 'Mom Mom.' Needless to say, the needlepoint got replaced. So I whispered to Alexander, I don't care what you call me – even if it's 'Little Granny,' because when those innocent, deep eyes look into yours, it no longer matters what anyone else thinks, just the bond of the heart."

© Getty Images Marla and Donald married two months after welcoming Tiffany

She added: "Thank you God, for the gift of this child, bless and protect him always, and let Your Light lead his path. And Tiffany, your dedication and your love as a mother bring tears to my eyes and fills my heart with joy."

"Here's to family, to new beginnings, and to all the love and adventure still to come," Marla concluded.

Family ties

© Vinnie Zuffante The couple separated in 1997

The TV personality married Donald in 1993, two months after Tiffany's birth. He had previously been married to Ivana Trump for 13 years, and had welcomed Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka with her.

Donald and Marla split in 1997 and finalized their divorce two years later. She is a first-time grandmother, while the 79-year-old has 11 grandchildren.

© Instagram Tiffany announced the happy news via Instagram

Tiffany announced Alexander's birth to the world in May, after Donald revealed her pregnancy news in October 2024 while on the campaign trail.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she posted alongside a black-and-white photo of her son's foot on Instagram. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."