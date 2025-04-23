NCIS: LA alum Daniela Ruah shares glimpse of time with Eric Christian Olsen's wife in beach photo

NCIS: Los Angeles may have come and gone, but Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen will always be family, literally!

The former co-stars, who starred as couple Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks for 14 seasons, are family in real life, as the former is married to her co-star's brother, David Paul Olsen.

And while the two have largely been out of television since NCIS: LA came to an end last year after its cancellation, they are still together and on fans' screens thanks to their social media updates from their family vacations.

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela and Eric's characters were married

This week, both Daniela and her sister-in-law Sarah Wright, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of them at the beach in Malibu.

In it, they are both laying in the sand, Daniela in a black swimsuit paired with a came straw hat, while Sarah is next to her highlighting her growing bump in a burnt orange bikini.

"Two mamas in the sun," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Two gorgeous mamas," one wrote.

© Instagram The actress enjoyed a beach day with her SIL

Others followed suit with: "Omg real life superheroes! Just so gorgeous and empowering!!" and: "Beautiful mamas, both of you," as well as: "It's good to see you both enjoying some time in the sun," plus another one of her followers also commented: "Sun's out! Mom's out!"

Sarah and Eric — who in addition to recently announcing their pregnancy also lost their home during the January Los Angeles wildfire crisis — met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. They share three kids, son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.

© Instagram Sarah and Eric announced their pregnancy earlier this year

Meanwhile Daniela and her husband, naturally, met through Eric, and started dating in 2011. In 2014, the Fired Up actor said during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show: "When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her," adding: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

© Instagram The two families are uber close

They got married on June 19, 2014 with a wedding in Portugal, where Daniela's family is from, and they have since welcomed two children, son River, ten, and daughter Sierra, seven.

Eric, during a recent Instagram post reflecting on the loss of their home, shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he also wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers."