Ricky Martin wows fans with rare video of his kids on dreamy beach vacation in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin rang in his 54th birthday on December 24, and it seems the festive month was a long period of celebrations for him. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a video montage of his jam-packed month.

The clip features footage from Ricky’s performance in Bratislava and the moment he was presented with a chocolate birthday cake. However, what truly stole the show were the never-before-seen snapshots of his children playing on the beach during the family’s Christmas vacation in Puerto Rico.

The picture captured a topless Ricky in a pair of yellow swim shorts as he held a surf board while chasing after his young son Renn on the beach.

© Instagram Ricky Martin and his son on the beach

Ricky shares his two youngest, daughter Lucia and son Renn with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef. He also welcomed twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 16, before meeting Jwan. However, despite the pair announcing their separation and divorce in 2023 after six years of marriage, it seems they're still on good terms.

Ricky and Jwan announced their split in July of 2023, sharing a joint statement with People which read: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

© Instagram Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef pose for a photo by the pool with their kids Renn and Lucia, shared on Instagram

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

This insight particularly applies to Ricky and Jawan's co-parenting strategies. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times soon after his divorce was announced, the "She Bangs" singer alluded to a rough period in his life that came after the split and figuring out how to co-parent while also committing to their professional lives.

© Instagram Ricky Martin hoists his two children Lucia and Renn on his shoulders in the pool, shared on Instagram

"I went through so much last year," he shared with the publication. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

"I guess it's now all about the input in order for me to be able to go into the studio and work on the output," he continued, adding that he was back in the recording studio trying to actively create new music.