Ricky Martin shares adorable video with teen son: 'I've been wanting to do this for years'

Ricky Martin has posted an adorable dancing video with his 16-year-old son Valentino, revealing that it was a moment he had been waiting for for years.

The pair recorded themselves for a TikTok, dancing to "Love Nwantiti" by CKay, and the two showed off their skills with a big smile on their face.

"I've been wanting to do a video like this with my son for years and finally the jr. agreed," he captioned the post with several emojis including the dancing man, heart hands and a smiling face. Watch the video below:

Watch Ricky Martin dance with his teen son Tino

"WOW just WOW," Valentino – who goes by Tino – commented, with the displeased face emoji.

Ricky is dad to twin sons Valentino and Matteo, and the family recently made a rare public appearance to join Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Philadelphia prior to November 5, 2024.

© Instagram Kamala Harris with Ricky Martin and his twin sons Valentino and Matteo

Ricky performed for the crowd and the 16-year-olds waited backstage and later met Kamala, who was running for the Democratic nomination.

The singer posted snaps of himself standing with the politician and his twins, already nearly taller than their strapping 6'0" dad.

"History class for my boys," Ricky captioned his post, which also featured a picture of the two shaking hands with the Democratic Presidential nominee.

"Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don't forget to vote familia."

Ricky is also dad to daughter Lucia and son Renn, both five, whom he welcomed with ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

"I went through so much last year," he told the Los Angeles Times earlier in 2024 of his divorce. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

© Instagram Ricky is also dad to daughter and son Lucia and Renn

His kids have always been homeschooled and the singer told Kelly Clarkson that his children only realized their father was famous when they were around the age of six.

"They've always been traveling with me, they're homeschooled," he shared. "And when they were, like, five or six, I allowed them to go to the front of the stage, [before] it was always overstimulating so I had them backstage.

"So they went to the front of the stage, and when they came back they were like, 'Oh, got it daddy. You are Ricky Martin.'"

But he joked that these days, the older kids are less impressed, and instead offer critiques on his performances!