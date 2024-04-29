Inside Penélope Cruz's star-studded intimate 50th birthday party in NYC

Penélope Cruz certainly knows how to celebrate a birthday in style! The actress turned 50 on Sunday, April 28 and marked the occasion with an intimate party.

Several of her celebrity friends shared glimpses from her birthday bash on social media, which took place on a rooftop in New York City, with the stunning skyline spanning out behind them.

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci shared some snippets from the celebration, including a sweet moment of everyone singing to the birthday girl while her husband Javier Bardem hugs her from behind. Watch the adorable video below…

Penélope looked dressed for a cool New York City night in April, wearing a black cut-out top, a lacy top underneath, jeans, and a Chanel crossbody bag, styling her hair into a bob and opting for a brown coat for the chillier moments.

Other attendees at the party who shared glimpses on social media include Ricky Martin, Irina Shayk, and her closest Hollywood friend Salma Hayek, with other members of her family spotted as well. Her sister Monica Cruz shared a video of the NYC skyline on her Instagram Stories, and included a look at their venue, a lush private rooftop with a pool and seating areas, covered in fairy lights.

Several of them included sweet tributes to the birthday girl too, with Ricky writing in Spanish on Instagram: "Happy birthday my friend! What a beautiful celebration!"

"You are magic Penélope. May this year be full of light, more than ever! Strength, passion, art, but most of all, HEALTH. Much love to you and your beautiful family always."

Riccardo simply penned: "What a magical night….We are all so lucky! Happy Birthday," while Irina posted a selfie of the pair and said: "Happiest bday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!!! Kind, sweet and funny, and the best mama!"

Salma, as always, shared the most loving tribute that included many other photos spanning their years of friendship in the industry. "Happy Birthday Penelope!"

"Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel. All of us [who've] crossed paths with her know that she's made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love."

She concluded: "Thank you, to you Penelope, for the little angels that you've mothered into this world. You are an extraordinary woman, and every year even more."

In her birthday video, the members of Puerto Rican band Calle 13 were also spotted, just one day after Penélope and Javier attended Residente's NYC concert.

The Ferrari actress shared snaps the night before from the concert with Javier, including a pair of backstage shots with rapper Bad Bunny before letting their hair down for the show itself.

Penélope and Javier went casual for their parents' night out (they share son Leo and daughter Luna), with the former wearing a corseted tan-colored top with a pair of jeans, while Javier opted for a blue tee and jeans, and traded a white fur-lined cowboy hat between them.

