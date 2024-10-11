Oprah Winfrey looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt as she showcases her slimmed-down physique

Oprah Winfrey ensured all eyes were on her on Thursday night as she stepped out on the red carpet in Washington D.C.

The chat show icon, 70, looked fantastic dressed in a metallic skirt cinched in at the waist to showcase her slimmed down figure, which was teamed with a matching metallic jacket and brown turtle neck top.

She was out attending the 23rd Annual Power of a Dream event, which took place at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

The star opted for a classic makeup look, complete with metallic eyeshadow and nude lips. Her eyebrows were defined, shaping her face beautifully, and she wore her hair down in loose waves.

Oprah's 40Ib weight loss has been subject to a lot of headlines over the past few years, and earlier this year, she released a documentary focusing on weight, titled An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

© Paul Morigi Oprah Winfrey dressed to impress as she stepped out in Washington D.C. at the Power of Dream celebration

Just before doing so, she resigned from her ten-year position on the board at WeightWaters.

She explained the decision: "I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight.

© Getty Oprah Winfrey has a fabulous sense of style

"I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."

She had previously called drugs like Ozempic, an "easy way out", but then grew candid about her own usage of weight loss medication, as she admitted her doctor told her she would most likely always "yo-yo" because "obesity is a disease".

© Getty Images Oprah has been incredibly open about her weight loss journey

She explained: "I've been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back. Losing the weight, gaining it back. What I realized when I listened to what the doctor said that you are always going to put it back on, and it's like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise."

She added: "You're always going to rise." Today, Oprah eats early and does regularly exercise, and feels healthier than ever.

© Getty Images Oprah and Stedman Graham in 1986

She told People: "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."