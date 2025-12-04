Oprah Winfrey showcases ultra-toned physique in latest outing after 50-lb weight loss

Oprah Winfrey showcased her toned, lithe figure during an outing in Sydney amid her Australian tour, and was glowing as she waved hello to her adoring fans. The talk show icon stepped out in an all-white look, complete with a cropped wrap top featuring billowing sleeves, and matching side-buttoned pants.

The 71-year-old completed the look with white sneakers, oversized sunglasses, stylish hoop earrings and a peach-colored handbag. The chic crop top highlighted her toned stomach. Oprah has been incredibly open about the ups and downs in her weight loss journey over the years.

The star has lost almost 50 lbs on her weight loss journey, which was kick-started when she underwent a knee operation in 2021. "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day," she told People. "I felt stronger, more fit, and more alive than I'd felt in years."

"There is a sense of knowing that there isn't as much time left, and I am at peace with that knowing," she continued. "There's a sense of urgency for me about living well."

"I really felt like I've had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because being overweight, and being overweight causing the knees to be even worse."

Oprah revealed that her highest weight was 237 lbs, before she began to use GLP-1 medication, which is typically used as an appetite suppressant.

"I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight," she told People. "And I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control."

"I now use it as I feel I need it – as a tool to avoid yo-yoing. The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she continued.

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." Oprah added that it was not a "magic bullet" solution, but a stepping stone.

"It's not one thing, it's everything. I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."

The billionaire is currently Down Under on her Oprah in Conversation tour, marking the first time she has visited since 2015. "I'm beyond excited to return after ten years," she said during a statement. "The energy, warmth, and spirit I felt from audiences last time stayed with me. This tour is a chance to reconnect, reflect, and be reinspired – together."

"I can't wait to share stories, ideas, and meaningful conversations about what's possible in our lives moving forward."