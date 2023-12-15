Oprah Winfrey models fitted dress after breaking silence about weight loss

Oprah Winfrey looked simply stunning in white as she unveiled a new portrait of her by Shawn Michael Warren at The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C..

The talk show host, 69, was seen in a gorgeous midi-length gown with three-quarter-length sleeves and a flowing skirt in a crisp white shade. The dress featured a floral corsage detail at the waist and added a pair of uber-chic white leather pointed-toe boots.

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey models fitted gown as she unveils her portrait

The star wore her hair in a stylish half-up style that was slicked away from her face and fell into tight curls. She was seen on stage lifting the lid on the new piece that shows a life-size Oprah smiling in a purple gown against a leafy backdrop and hugging the painter himself who looked smart in a navy two-piece suit and shiny croc-texture boots.

© Getty Oprah Winfrey unveils her portrait beside artist Shawn Michael Warren

Taking to Instagram to share the milestone moment Oprah said: "God can dream a bigger dream than you could ever dream for yourself. Of all the dreams I’ve had, I didn’t even know there was a national gallery to dream and aspire for. From Mississippi to the National Portrait Gallery in the nation’s capital, wow."

"Thank you to @warrenart for the heart and the love you took in capturing my essence," she added. "Thank you to Lonnie Bunch, Rhea L. Combs, Kim Sajet and the @nationalportraitgallery for this honor. And to anyone reading this, I can’t wait for y’all to visit the portrait and meet her!."

Shawn Michael Warren also marked the occasion on Instagram. Sharing an up-close photo of the incredibly lifelike portrait the artist wrote: "I'm honored to announce that my portrait of Oprah Winfrey is now on view at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) in Washington, DC. Together with @oprah , @KimSajet, @Rhea_Combs, and Secretary Lonnie Bunch, we revealed the portrait this morning in the Kogod Courtyard.

© Getty Oprah wowed in white

"I am proud to say that this commission will live permanently in the National Portrait Gallery’s collection. I’d like to thank my family, my team, friends, and loved ones who supported me along this journey," he added. "To @dariusl.carter thank you for lending your gift with the lens to take part in this life-changing endeavor. To @drflexshow, @neidraj, @khalil_ayed @_futuresaloon_, and @joebrocatoofficial , thank you for being in my corner and supporting me along this rigorous process. Special thank you to @laurencebolotin for facilitating the beginning stages of the portrait at Loyola University Museum of Art."

The celebration comes shortly after Oprah Winfrey made a shock confession about her recent weight loss. The star has challenged the stigma around weight-loss medication. Speaking to People magazine, Oprah said: "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

© Getty Oprah looked lovely in lilac

Oprah also told People that she has made holistic lifestyle changes including regular exercise. Weight fluctuations "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing," Oprah said. "I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."

© Getty Oprah Winfrey looked stunning in a paisley suit

Oprah has wowed in many purple looks recently in line with her latest feature in The Color Purple. She was spotted in New York City in a lilac jumpsuit and longline coat after stunning in a paisley two-piece suit in a deeper hue at a screening event for movie at the National Museum Of African American History and Culture. Her ombre sparkly yellow and purple jacket was one of her best pieces to date.

© Getty Oprah's sparkly jacket was showstopping

