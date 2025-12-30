Lily James, 36, stuns in leopard-print bikini during Australian New Year getaway

Actress Lily James has set Instagram alight after sharing a series of sun-drenched bikini snaps from her recent time in Australia, where she’s been wrapping up a busy year in seriously enviable style. The actress, 36, has spent the past few weeks in Queensland, making the most of the Australian summer as she reflected on the final days of 2025. Posting a gallery of beachside images on Tuesday, Lily declared she was feeling "grateful and excited" for what lies ahead.

© Instagram Lily relaxed in the summer sun Down Under

"I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film and watched the sun rise with very special people," she wrote. "I feel very grateful and excited for a new year," she captioned her post.

In the snaps, the Pam & Tommy star showed off her toned physique in a skimpy leopard-print bikini before switching things up in an elegant off-white swimsuit. Clearly leaning into holiday mode, Lily looked relaxed, radiant and completely at ease as she soaked up the coastal scenery.

© Instagram Lily has been keeping active with Pilates

Fans were quick to comment on Lily’s latest photos, with one saying: "Can’t wait to see what you have been working on! Happy new year beautiful Lily." Another wrote: "What a way to close out the year," while a third said: Ahhhh you look amazing as always happy 2026."

But the trip hasn’t been all lounging on the sand. Lily also revealed she's been keeping active while away, sharing that she’s been throwing herself into "hardcore Pilates" classes alongside learning scripts. The actress also posted fun, candid moments spent socialising with friends, giving fans a glimpse into her off-duty life Down Under.

© Instagram Lily enjoying an Australian sunset

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year on screen. Lily will return to cinemas in a reboot of the 1993 thriller Cliffhanger, starring opposite Pierce Brosnan. The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, follows father-daughter duo Naomi and Ray, who run a mountain chalet in the Dolomites before a weekend getaway takes a dangerous turn. It's described as a modern survival thriller reimagining the original with Pierce playing a veteran mountaineer and the pair facing kidnappers in the Italian Alps.

© Instagram It's been a busy year for Lily

Shot across Austria, Italy and Germany, the film promises high-octane drama – a fitting next chapter for an actress who's ending 2025 on a serious high.