Watch Kyra Sedgwick's unexpected 'surprise' for Kevin Bacon's 67th birthday

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon amped up the shenanigans for his special day.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Footloose actor celebrated his 67th birthday, and for it, made yet another goofy social media video with his wife, who posted the video to Instagram.

"Told Kevin I had a surprise for his birthday… don't think this is what he had in mind," the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy Birthday @kevinbacon, thanks for being my forever partner in crime!" Watch the video below.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick celebrates Kevin Bacon's 67th birthday with 'surprise' dance

Kevin also took to Instagram and shared another video of the pair dancing outside, and wrote: "A little birthday shimmy."

He and Kyra have been married since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987, and they share two kids, Travis, 36, and Sosie, 33.

They are based between an apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side, a farm in Connecticut, and another residence in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.