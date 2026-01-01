Celebrity New Year celebrations: How Victoria Beckham, Heidi Klum, Lily Collins and more rang in 2026

Happy New Year! If there's one thing celebrities can do very well, it is party – and the A-list rang in 2026 in style. From lavish boat parties in Sydney to admire the fireworks through to St Barths clubbing, there was a lot of glamorous celebrating done at midnight. Plus, JLo ushered in the New Year doing what she does best – performing on stage! But some stars like Lily Collins preferred to stay home in their comfy clothes (just like I did). We've rounded up the hottest stars so you can see how they celebrated on New Year's Eve. See all the updates below…

Vegas was treated to a special show JLo JLo rang in the New Year in spectacular style – on stage in Las Vegas! One of her on stage looks was a black lacy bodysuit - and in true Jennifer style, she rocked it. She even Live streamed part of the show to her Instagram followers so they could get a glimpse of the electric performance. Fans adored the show with one writing: "Incredible show! I'm truly amazed at how different and fresh it all felt. Tens across the board!!!"



Victoria looked as chic as ever Victoria Beckham Despite the obvious ongoing family fallout, Victoria Beckham made the best of it and got dressed up for the last day of the year. She said hello to 2026 rocking one of her own dresses which retails for over £1,000 – the same design she wore to Holly Ramsay's wedding, but this time in chic black. It really is quite the dress of the season, with Amanda Holden also rocking it!



The happy couple shared a NYE kiss Gwen Stefani Pop princess Gwen Stefani celebrated NYE in her favourite place – by the side of her husband Blake at his Oklahoma ranch. The star donned novelty glasses, and they were both seen jigging up and down after the big countdown before sharing a cheeky smooch. I've written about a lot of loved-up celebrity couples in 2025, but these two are something else, and they are showing no signs of stopping in 2026. Couple goals!

The star partied into the night Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi Klum went hard to bring in 2026, partying alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz at Nikki Beach Saint Barth. The star shared a series of clips and photos and it looks like she had the time of her life in a fishnet mini dress with glittering bikini. Ahead of the celebrations, she was seen soaking up the sun from the sea in a golden bikini.

What a view of the fireworks! Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth had a spectacular view of the Sydney fireworks alongside his wife Elsa Pataky and brother Liam Hemsworth. Chris shared this postcard-worthy snap on the night!



Nicole was Down Under for NYE Nicole Kidman Also in Sydney was Nicole Kidman who ushered in the New Year with an epic view of the fireworks, which appeared to be a luxury vantage point on the water, just like Chris. She kept her social media post simple, and wrote to her fans: "NYE Sydney 2026. Happy New Years." No picture of the star herself, but we are imagining she looked as chic as ever.



The Emily in Paris star stayed home Lily Collins New mum Lily Collins saw in the new year at home in her comfy clothes and we don't blame her – in fact, I have a toddler and I did exactly the same. Although the Emily in Paris sensation did make a bit of an effort with the decor, including balloons and photo props. Nice!



© GC Images Serving a final fashion look of the year Rita Ora Rita Ora put on a very glam display on New Year's Eve in New York ahead of her Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest appearance. The star wrapped up in a striking fur coat with a lilac slip dress underneath. We approve of the underwear as outerwear look.





Simon spent it in the sunshine Simon Cowell Simon and his new wife Lauren celebrated in the sunshine, with Lauren sharing a snap of them poolside on New Year's Eve. Alongside the snap, she penned: "Grateful for who I get to stand next to as one year ends and another begins. Happy New Year everyone. May this be an ending that leads to something beautiful." It certainly looks like a relaxing way to start the year.

