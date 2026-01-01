Nicole Kidman shares a peek at first New Year's celebration at home since Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is living large for New Year's Eve back at home in Sydney, Australia.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, provided a glimpse of how she marked the festivities, posting a snapshot of the fireworks display off the Sydney Harbour on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman shared a glimpse of how she's celebrating New Year's in Sydney

"NYE Sydney 2026, Happy New [Year]," she wrote beside the photo of the incredible light display taking over the skyline above the water.

This is Nicole's first New Year's Eve since news broke of her split from now-estranged husband Keith Urban, also 58. The couple welcomed teenage daughters Sunday and Faith while together.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith Urban's decision to separate made headlines in late September

They first met in 2005 and quickly fell in love, tying the knot in 2006. They welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, in 2008, followed by Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban in 2010.

Faith recently celebrated her 15th birthday on December 28, with Nicole taking to her social media page with a photo of her daughter's birthday cake, with "HAPPY 15TH BIRTHDAY FAITH" written out in pink icing.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first four months

Nicole and Keith's split

Early reports of Nicole and Keith's decision to separate broke at the end of September, followed by news the day after that the former had filed for divorce from her country music star husband.

Their marital dissolution agreement states that Nicole will receive primary physical custody of their daughters as she raises them mostly between their homes in Sydney and Nashville, where the girls go to school.

© Instagram The actress previously shared a glimpse of her daughter's birthday celebrations on December 28 as well

The agreement also noted that as far as speaking about each other goes, they will remain polite and complimentary in an effort to put on a united front for their daughters. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," it read.

"They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." It also stated that neither party will pay child or spousal support to the other.

© Getty Images The couple share daughters Faith and Sunday, with the actress being their primary residential parent

Nicole's response

The Moulin Rouge star has not yet addressed the split in any manner, although alluded to going through difficult times recently during an interview with Harper's Bazaar published after news of their separation broke. Some reports indicate the former couple were living apart as early as the summer months.

Speaking of what she's learned as she gets older, Nicole responded: "The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, 'Oh, I've been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.'"

© Getty Images In the months since their split, Keith has continued performing and appeared in the CBS show "The Road"

"There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she continued. "You're going to have to feel it. You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times."

"You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."