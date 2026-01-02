Anthony Head's private family life with late wife Sarah Fisher and 2 famous daughters

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer was married to the late Sarah Fisher, an animal activist and devoted mum to their daughters, Emily and Daisy Head

Sarah Fisher and Anthony Head at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Collar And Coats Ball in 2015© Getty Images
Emily and Daisy Head, the daughters of Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head, and animal activist Sarah Fisher, have confirmed the loss of their "extraordinary, kind and talented mother". Releasing a statement on Facebook, The Inbetweeners star Emily, 37, and Shadow and Bone actress Daisy, 34, announced on Monday that Sarah had died at the age of 61. They noted that her passing was "immensely shocking to us all, and came with very little warning." 

Anthony Head posing with Sarah Fisher on a red carpet© Getty Images
Anthony Head met Sarah Fisher in the early '80s

A devoted mother, campaigner, philanthropist and the custodian of Tilley Farm – an animal sanctuary set up at her home in Bath – Sarah was also a cherished partner, beloved by Anthony, 71, whom she first met in the early '80s. "There's no secret to a long-lasting relationship, although Sarah has said it's that we spend an enormous amount of time apart," Anthony joked to The Guardian in 2010. 

"A sense of humour is of huge importance. It's about tolerance and liking the person you're with. I adore Sarah." Echoing this sentiment, Anthony remarked in 2009: "We laugh a lot together; she's my best friend as well as my partner." 

Anthony Head and Sarah Fisher's love story

Anthony and Sarah purchased Tilley Farm in 2001, and in the years that followed she turned it into an animal sanctuary© Getty Images
Anthony and Sarah purchased Tilley Farm in 2001, and in the years that followed she turned it into an animal sanctuary

During an interview with The Mirror in 2012, it was revealed that Anthony had first met Sarah in the '80s while she was working as an administrative assistant at the National Theatre, and he was performing in a production of Danton's Death. Together for almost 40 years, the pair never married, with Anthony quipping: "I've asked her to marry me several times, but she's not interested. She says '[expletive] off' and then runs off to throw up. I've given up now." 

Anthony and Sarah pictured with their eldest daughter, actress Emily Head© Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Anthony and Sarah with their eldest daughter, actress Emily Head

Proud parents to their two daughters, Sarah and Anthony welcomed their eldest, Emily, on 15 December 1988, and their youngest, Daisy, on 7 March 1991. Sarah and Anthony, who purchased Tilley Farm – a 90-acre property in 2001 – raised their daughters while navigating completely different career paths. As Sarah transformed their farm into a sanctuary for rescued horses, ponies and donkeys, Anthony continued to bag acting roles and spent a great deal of time in LA, where he shot Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah was a major source of support to Anthony during his time on Buffy

anthony head buffy© Photo: Rex
Anthony as Rupert Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Anthony, who often gushed about Sarah in interviews, noted that she was a major source of support, when it came to his career, encouraging him to take acting classes, and encouraging him when he was on shoots far from home. "After I got the part of Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I lived in Los Angeles for five years, while my partner Sarah and the girls – Daisy was four and Emily was six – stayed in England," Anthony told The Guardian in 2016. 

"The production team would work dates around me, and every time I got the chance to have six days clear, I'd get on a plane. 

Anthony called Sarah his "best friend"© Getty Images
Anthony called Sarah his "best friend"

"I can't put into words how much I missed my family when I was in LA," Anthony continued. "Even now, I feel emotional about it. It was a real test. I owe an enormous amount to Sarah. She knew I'd always wanted to work in America and when I got the chance, she said, go for it, I'll hold the fort here. In hindsight, it gave us all a wealth of opportunity, Buffy ran for seven seasons and I had the best time of my life. I'd try to go home to them every three or four weeks." 

