Pete Davidson welcomes 'sweet angel' first child with model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Congratulations are in order for comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who welcomed their first child on December 12. The couple announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, with Elsie sharing several photos of their baby girl, Scottie Rose Davidson, who is named for Pete's late father.

"Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025," the model wrote. "Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief." At the end of the caption, she added a short quip from Pete that read: "Wu Tang forever", referring to the legendary '90s hip hop group.

© Instagram Pete and Elsie welcomed a daughter on December 12

Pete and Elsie's friends and fans took to the comment section to share their congratulations, with SNL star Chloe Fineman writing: "Awww congrats!!!!!!!" while Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio added: "Awww so happy for you."

In the post, Elsie shared several photos taken directly after Scottie's birth, with the baby's face obscured by an emoji to protect her privacy. In another snap, Pete could be seen feeding his tiny daughter with a bottle, while in a third shot, he shared a kiss with his girlfriend as she lay in a hospital bed.

Elsie and Pete have been linked since March 2025, and announced they were expecting in July via an Instagram post filled with snaps of her growing baby bump. Despite their whirlwind relationship, the duo told Bumble that their connection felt inevitable.

"When we went on our first date, we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, 'Okay, don't think that I'm crazy, but I just know you're going to be the father of my children,'' Elsie shared.

© Instagram They named their daughter Scottie Rose for Pete's late father

"Yeah. I was like, 'I know,'" Pete added. Baby Scottie is likely named after Pete's late father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who passed away during the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

"It's easy to be sad and try to make myself sad about," Pete told USA Today about his father not being present for the birth of his grandchild. "It's a beautiful thing. If anything, maybe he's coming back through the baby."

© Instagram The couple were first linked in March 2025

The SNL alum has been open about how his father's death deeply impacted him, particularly since he wasn't made aware of what had happened until weeks later.



"My dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom. She didn't tell me what was going on for like three days," he said on the Real Ones podcast. "She kept telling me, 'Dad's at work,' 'He's coming home,'…I had no idea."

© Instagram Pete's dad Scott passed away in the 9/11 attacks in 2001

"Then one night, I turned on the TV, and I just saw my dad on the TV," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh, okay.' And they were like, these are all the firemen that are dead."

"It was weird because we didn't know he was dead for, like, three weeks," Pete added. "They were finding people, you know? They were pulling people out…and there was just some sort of hope. It was just up and down, and nobody knew how to deal with it."