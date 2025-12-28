Brigitte Bardot passes away aged 91 following lengthy health battle

Brigitte Bardot has passed away aged 91 following a lengthy health battle, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in French cinema and in the world at large. The news was announced on December 28, with The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of animals, telling Associated Press that she died at her home in southern France.



The actress was admitted to hospital in October to undergo surgery "as part of the treatment for a serious illness", as per French publication Nice Matin. Brigitte returned to her home in Saint-Tropez to recover, with a spokesperson telling the Daily Mail that she was doing "fine". The star was then rushed to Saint-Jean Hospital in Toulon in November to receive treatment for an unknown illness. Brigitte was a legend of the screen and was one of the most recognizable faces in cinematic history thanks to her provocative and controversial work.

She was often credited as being a major symbol of the sexual revolution in the '50s and '60s, and became an international star at a young age. Join HELLO! as we look back on her storied life.

1/ 7 © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A Parisian upbringing Brigitte was born on September 8, 1934, in Paris, France, to a wealthy and conservative family. She showed an early interest in dance and studied ballet as a teenager. By the age of 15, Brigitte had landed her first cover on Elle magazine, which drew the notice of director Marc Allégret, who asked her to audition for a project. She lost out on the acting gig, but met aspiring director Roger Vadim at the audition and quickly fell in love with the Frenchman, whom she married in 1952.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Big break She nabbed small roles at the beginning of her acting career, before things began to pick up for Brigitte. The blonde beauty hit the big time after starring in 1956's Naughty Girl followed by And God Created Woman in the same year, which was directed by her husband and made her an international star.



3/ 7 © Corbis via Getty Images A complicated love life Brigitte and Roger went their separate ways in 1957, and the actress embarked on several affairs over the years with various men. She married actor Jacques Charrier in 1959 and welcomed her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her husband in 1960. The pair split in 1963, and she moved on with German millionaire Gunter Sachs. They were married from 1966 to 1969, and Brigitte then settled down with businessman Bernard d'Ormale in 1992. The couple were married until the day she died.

4/ 7 © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Calling it quits Brigitte acted in 47 films throughout her career, performed in several musicals, and released more than 50 songs. She decided to retire from acting in 1973, aged 39, citing her desire to "get out elegantly". Following her final appearance in The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot, she turned her attention to animal rights activism.



5/ 7 © Sygma via Getty Images A passionate activist Brigitte was a staunch activist in her later years and established the Fondation Brigitte Bardot in 1986. She then switched to a vegetarian diet, and wrote countless letters to world leaders imploring them to protect animals such as bulls in France, dolphins in Denmark and seals in Canada.



6/ 7 © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Brigitte's motherhood journey The French icon had one son, Nicolas-Jacques, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Jacques Charrier. Jacques passed away in September 2025, aged 88. Brigitte shared a complicated relationship with her son, and previously stated that she never wanted to be a mother. Jacques gained sole custody of their son in the divorce, and Nicolas rarely spoke to his mother growing up. Brigitte was not invited to his wedding to Norwegian model Anne-Line Bjerkan in 1984, and was sued by Nicolas in 1997 after she published hurtful remarks about him in her memoir.