Jamie Lee Curtis marks 41 years with husband Christopher Guest in moving tribute

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated 41 years of marriage with her husband, Christopher Guest, on Thursday, with a poignant social media post. The Oscar winner took to Instagram with a photo of their shadows holding hands, and simply captioned it: "41" with a heart emoji.

Jamie Lee's fans shared their congratulations in the comment section, with one writing: "Wishing you both a sweet celebration," while another added: "Happy anniversary kids!" The actress first came across her husband in 1984, when she saw a photo of him in a magazine following his performance in the cult classic film This Is Spinal Tap.

© Instagram Jamie Lee shared a sweet photo celebrating their anniversary

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Meet cute "I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time," she told People in 2022. "Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, 'I'm gonna marry that guy.' I did, six months later."

© Getty Images Soulmates Christopher later shared on the In Bed podcast that he knew she was "the one" as soon as they went on their first date. "It was a moment of just knowing. This feeling of, 'This is the real thing,' and knowing that." Jamie Lee and Christopher got engaged in September of that year, and they tied the knot two months later. They adopted their daughter Annie in 1986, and later their youngest daughter, Ruby, who was nine when they brought her home in 2005.

© ABC via Getty Images Secret to success The 67-year-old shared that the secret to their longevity as a couple was to stay with each other no matter what.

"Don't leave. There's a recovery phrase that says, 'Stay on the bus...the scenery will change,'" Jamie Lee told Good Housekeeping.

© Getty Images for SBIFF Staying together "You think you’re having a bad week, stay on the bus, because one of these days you'll look out the window and it'll be beautiful." She continued: "I think it can apply to almost anything where you feel unhappy in that moment. I'm not a wild romantic. I'm a realist. I respect him. And I just don't leave." Jamie Lee and Christopher are also fiercely private, and are one of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood.



© Getty Images Saying goodbye Their 2025 anniversary was tinged with a sombre tone, as the duo continue to grieve the loss of their close friends, Rob and Michele Reiner .

Rob and Michele were found dead in their LA home on Sunday. Their son, Nick, was taken into custody shortly thereafter and charged with two counts of murder. He is set to appear in court in January.