Tommy Lee Jones breaks silence on daughter Victoria's death at 34 with heartbreaking statement

Tommy Lee Jones has released a statement following the death of his 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, on January 1. Victoria was discovered dead at California hotel Fairmont San Francisco. SFFD units responded to a reported medical emergency at a hotel at 2:52 a.m. After arriving on scene, paramedics assessed the individual and pronounced them deceased. NBC Bay Area reported that foul play is not suspected.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," read the family statement.

The comment came after a witness provided further evidence about the incident to the police. It is suspected that Victoria may have died by a drug overdose after the dispatch audio for the 9-1-1 call alleged that the incident was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change." Color changes often refers to cyanosis, the medical term for when skin, lips or nails turn blue due to a lack of oxygen in your blood.

© FilmMagic Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria Jones

Victoria was found lying on the ground of the 14th floor of the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco when a guest alerted hotel staff. It is currently unknown whether Victoria was a guest at the hotel and how she came to be on the 14th floor.

People magazine has reported that in the last 12 months, Victoria was arrested twice; on April 28, 2025 she was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She pleaded not guilty.

Six weeks later on June 17, she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an incident in Napa County. She entered a not guilty plea on July 1.

© Getty Images Tommy Lee Jones and his daughter Victoria in 2002

Victoria is the daughter of Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The 34-year-old began her acting career with a role in Men in Black II in 2002, before reaching her teenage years. She went on to appear in One Tree Hill in 2003 and later in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), a film directed by her father that also involved her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who worked as the stills photographer.

© Getty Images The actor shared a statement

After 2005, the actress appeared to step away from acting, though she has continued to attend red carpet events with her father on occasion. Victoria notably accompanied Tommy to the premiere of Just Getting Started in 2017, in which he starred.

Victoria is survived by her father, mother, and her brother, Austin.