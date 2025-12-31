Heidi Klum sizzles in gold string bikini as she soaks up the sun in St. Barts

While many spend the days between Christmas and New Year snuggled up in cozy knitwear with mulled wine in hand, Heidi Klum is busy soaking up the winter sun. The supermodel proved her beach body remains sculpted year-round, adding a gold twist to her swimwear sartorial agenda.

Heidi has been indulging in a romantic getaway to St. Barths with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her bikini choices have been offering us all much pending summer inspiration. The supermodel showed off her toned physique in a gold triangle bikini that featured micro cups and thong bottoms. The shimmery number was later layered with a sheer leopard print cover up.

Meanwhile, Tom opted for a pair of baby blue swimming trunks as he took a dip in the crystal clear ocean with his spouse. Earlier this week, Heidi proved bikini lines aren't her thing as she went topless while sporting a pair of white bikini thong bottoms adorned with a red cherry design. Tom embraced a statement print clash, wearing a pair of leopard-print swim shorts.

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum looked incredible in a gold bikini

The mother-of-four has never been one to shy away from a sultry swimsuit number, having spent most of her career modelling for lingerie brands, such as Intimissimi and Victoria's Secret. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she previously told People. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

"People always say, 'You probably got more confident as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she added. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA The supermodel layered with a leopard print cover up

During an interview with Glamour, Heidi opened up about her decades long career in the modelling industry. "Nobody in Paris and Milan wanted me," she admitted. "I was too happy for them, never super-thin. I was even labelled as too fat. It was the time of 'heroin chic.' I didn't fit in there. It feels like all the people from back then are no longer working in the industry – including many of the models I worked with. I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm glad that everything turned out the way it did. Otherwise, I might have quit a long time ago."

Heidi helped redefine beauty standards on the runway, standing out as one of the more curvier Victoria's Secret models in the mid-to-late '90s – an era largely dominated by the ultra-skinny look.

Heidi's diet

The supermodel has previously addressed her diet after it was falsely reported that she only consumes 900 calories a day. Speaking directly to the camera in a video, she said: "One I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. Don't believe everything you read. I don't count my calories."

In the original video, Heidi stepped on the scales and revealed she weighs 140lbs, and she explained why she had done this. "Someone asked me what I weighed, so I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. People just put these things together."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA The star traveled to St. Barts following a New York Christmas

Heidi insisted she didn't want people believing the articles and "possibly follow that, and that’s not good for them". As for how she really maintains her model physique - a healthy, balanced diet and exercise is key.

The star's bikini body is no doubt courtesy to her healthy lifestyle that many can replicate at home. One example of a daily diet for Heidi would be an egg based breakfast consisting of three organic scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers, spring onions and parsley. She'd add a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk.

For lunch, Heidi enjoys turkey with basmati rice or quinoa with stir-fried vegetables.As for dinner; salmon with lemon and garlic and a mixed green salad with broccoli florets and cucumber dressed with olive oil would be favorable.

© FilmMagic Heidi Klum walks the runaway at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Accredited nutritionist Faye James spoke to us about why a high protein diet like Heidi's is essential for our hormones and immune system. "Protein plays a key role in regulating appetite by triggering the release of hormones that promote feelings of fullness," she shared. "When your meals are too low in protein, your body keeps asking for more food in an attempt to find balance. You may notice cravings for quick-fix carbs or sugary snacks, especially in the afternoons. Adding protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, beans or lean meats to your meals can help keep those energy dips and snack attacks at bay."

She continued: "Muscle isn’t just about aesthetics – it plays a huge role in supporting metabolism, balance, and day-to-day movement. If you’re not getting enough protein, your body may begin to break down muscle tissue to use for energy or essential functions, especially if you’re also losing weight. Over time, this can lead to muscle weakness, reduced stamina, and even a noticeable loss of tone. For women over 40, maintaining muscle mass is particularly important for long-term health and injury prevention. Including protein in every meal, and pairing it with regular strength training, can help protect your lean tissue and keep you feeling strong."